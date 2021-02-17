CHS Academic Decathlon goes to state

The Cambridge High School Academic Decathlon team is headed to the state tournament in March, for the first time in the school’s history.
The Academic Decathlon team qualified for state after competing in the regional competition in early January.
They will go on to the state competition on March 4 and 5, which will be held virtually this year due to Covid-19.
Students take tests in literature, science, math, music, art, economics and social studies, and read a book, give interviews and make speech.
The CHS team has 14 members this year: Cora Griesemer, Kelsie Frey, Hannah Blackwood, Kaia Gerlick, Aly Farrar, Hanna Brattlie, Randi Stockwell, Simon Witt, Alexander Krueger, Thomas Hoffmann, Elliot Kozler, Ryan Lund, Oliver Kosler and Dale Yerges.
It’s the first time that CHS’s team has made it this far.
“The time that they put into it and the effort they make, with everything else going on” is remarkable, said CHS teacher Larry Martin. Martin co-advises the team along with CHS counselor Denise Parker.
“It’s a credit to them that they find the time in their schedule for this. We truly have busy students,” Martin added.
Students characterized this year’s Academic Decathlon team as “lighthearted,” and fun.
“(We) like to make a lot of jokes, like to keep it fun,” said CHS student Thomas Hoffmann. “But when we’ve got to take tests, we really get down to business and it’s paid off.”
