Cambridge 4-H Club recently built five wooden hand sanitizer stands for Cambridge Elementary School and delivered them before school resumed in-person.
The club had asked the school how it could help as school began. It ultimately worked with teacher Carol Gunnelson and Principal Chris Holt on a design for stands that will be placed at the recess doors for the teachers to pump into the students' hands.
The school said it needed five stands big and strong enough to hold up to 1-gallon hand sanitizer bottles. They needed to be on wheels to be moved in place and against the walls when not in use and they needed to be 2-3 feet high. Club members made the stands outside, social distanced, in family groups with masks.
The club has been holding its regular meetings virtually since March.
“Even though spread apart, it was so wonderful to get together a small group to design, assemble, and present this service project to the school! We needed that as much as CES staff needed the stands, I think,” Cambridge 4-H adult leader Robin Kantzler said.
Cambridge 4-H is also currently in the midst of two grant-funded projects.
As part of United Way By Youth For Youth, it is filling backpacks for Dane County Foster Care to give teens when transitioning from their homes. Items in the backpacks include a flashlight, hygiene, books, stuffed animals, a fleece blanket, and a wash cloth/towel, with most items donated. The backpacks also include information on support resources for teens. The club has made up and delivered 120 backpacks over the past two years.
Cambridge is also building Little Free Libraries with the help of a Dane County 4-H Leaders Association grant. Club members are beginning to assemble those now, after voting on a design and buying materials and paint. They will be installed at the Cambridge Food Pantry, a park in the Monona area, and possibly n Deerfield and in Dane County parks. They will include reading materials and items for those in need such as personal hygiene items, gloves and hats.
