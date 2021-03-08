JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge co-op girls swim team earned a split as it hosted a tripledual on March 2 at the Fort Healthcare Aquatic Center.
The EagleJays topped Oregon, 104-57, but was edged by Stoughton, 86-83, to finish 1-1 on the night. Stoughton earned the sweep with an 84-79 margin over Oregon.
Cambridge freshmen Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis each were part of four wins to lead J/C’s way. Rank won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 18.45 seconds while also topping the 100 breaststroke field in 1:10.12. Davis was victorious in the 100 butterfly (1:01.61) and 100 backstroke (1:03.22).
Rank and Davis were joined by Jefferson seniors Josie and Sophie Peterson in the night’s first race, the 200 medley relay, posting a winning time of 1:59.29, while the same quartet won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.55.
Josie Peterson earned the EagleJays’ other first, winning the 100 freestyle in 58.39 seconds.
Jefferson/Cambridge will be back in the pool Tuesday hosting another tripledual as McFarland and Stoughton come to Fort Healthcare Aquatic Center. Swimming begins at 6 p.m.
JEFFERSON TRIPLEDUAL
Jefferson/Cambridge 104, Oregon 57
Stoughton 86, Jefferson 83
Stoughton 84, Oregon 79
200 medley relay — J/C (Davis, J. Peterson, Rank, S. Peterson), 1:59.29.
200 freestyle — Bush, O, 2:10.01.
200 IM — Rank, J/C, 2:18.45.
50 freestyle — Schipper, S, :27.80.
100 butterfly — Davis, J/C, 1:01.61.
100 freestyle — J. Peterson, J/C, :58.39.
500 freestyle — Bush, O, 5:58.14.
200 freestyle relay — J/C (Davis, Rank, S. Peterson, J. Peterson), 1:45.55.
100 backstroke — Davis, J/C, 1:03.22.
100 breaststroke — Rank, J/C, 1:10.12.
400 freestyle relay — S (Schigur, Talbert, Regan, Schaefer), 4:11.22.
