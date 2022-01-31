Midwest Fire Fest will be back this summer in Cambridge

After a 2-year pause due to COVID-19, Midwest Fire Fest will reignite in Cambridge this July.
Cambridge Arts Council President Laurie Struss said the smoke and fire-inspired festival is planned for Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 at West Side Park in downtown Cambridge.
Familiar activities like fire dancers and the nighttime wood-firing of a 7-foot-tall sculpture will be back, Struss said.
But due to COVID-19 concerns, other past mainstays like a gourmet chef-cooked dinner under a large tent won’t happen, Struss said. A beer tent will also be replaced with a walk-up beer station and small tents with seating for more intimate-sized groups, Struss said.
The Arts Council will heed all Public Health Madison & Dane County COVID-19 guidelines, Struss said.
“We’re reigniting the festival, but we’re doing it with a whole bucket of caution,” she said.
Struss said the focus will remain family-friendly and hands-on, with demonstrations by artists including the returning Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association.
“We’ll still have a solid art fair,” Struss said. But, she said, it may feel “a little simpler," than in past years.
A variety of mobile food carts will be on hand, as in the past, Struss said.
When Midwest Fire Fest was last held in 2019, in drew about 6,000 people. It was in its fourth year then, after its inaugural event in 2016.
“We felt we had proven ourselves,” Struss recalls. “We were on a trajectory to be self-sustaining,” without having to rely so heavily on support from corporate and individual donors.
Now, she said, “it almost feels like we’re starting over.”
Struss said area businesses, or anyone else interested in sponsoring this year’s festival should send her an email at cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Struss said the local economic impact of the two-day-long Fire Fest is potentially significant. “We know this is important for economic development. We don’t take that lightly," she said.
Gala
Struss also said a popular Cambridge Arts Council fundraiser, that financially benefits both Midwest Fire Fest and the Cambridge Summer Concert Series, is back after being canceled in 2021.
The Arts Council’s annual Gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at the Cambridge Winery, with a medieval theme. Admission will be $50 per person. Online reservations will be accepted beginning March 1 via the Arts Council's website, cambridgewiarts.org.
Summer Concert Series
The Arts Council also this week announced the dates, musical headliners and food options for its 2022 Summer Concert Series.
- June 3: The Trophy Husbands (Cambridge Lions Club pizza)
- June 17: Mad City Jug Band (Taco Truck)
- July 8: Small Blind Johnny (Cambridge Lions Club pizza)
- July 29: The Tooles (Taco Truck available)
- Aug. 12: The Driftless (Cambridge Lions Club pizza)
All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge.