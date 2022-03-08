Current and previous elected positions
- Deerfield School Board – 2013 to present (VP: 2015-2020, President: 2021 – present)
- Wisconsin Public Employer Labor Relations Association Board – 2013 to present (Treasurer: 2017 – present)
Current and past community involvement
- With my children still in school, much of my involvement has revolved around their activities – working concession stands, participating in booster activities, and helping plan post prom, to name a few.
Years I have resided in the Deerfield School District
- 20 years
Current occupation
- Department Administrator – Department of Curriculum and Instruction, School of Education, UW- Madison
What I like best about living in Deerfield
- Having grown up in a small town, I always knew I wanted my children to have a similar upbringing, Deerfield has not disappointed. I love that I know my neighbors and my kids’ friends. I love that my kids can be involved in so many different school activities, and we encourage them to do so. I love the small class sizes in our schools and the individual attention my kids receive from their teachers. I also love the community activities and festivals organized by our various community organizations.
The greatest challenge currently facing the Deerfield schools
- I believe the greatest challenge facing the district is the state’s funding model for public schools. Current state legislation makes it nearly impossible for schools to fully fund their day-to-day operations without going to the community for additional support (referendum). This funding model directly impacts a district’s ability to attract and retain teachers, due to limited funds for salaries, and their ability to complete even the most basic repairs and improvements to infrastructure.
The Deerfield School District’s greatest strength
- The Deerfield School District has many strengths, but the greatest is most definitely the people. We are so fortunate to have such a talented team of teachers, paraprofessionals, staff, and administrators teaching and nurturing our children every day.
My future vision for the Deerfield School District as a citizen and an elected official
- My vision for the future is to ensure our district is financially sound, through thoughtful long-term planning and budgeting, nimble in its ability to respond to changing student and family needs and providing the best instruction possible to prepare our students for their life beyond school.
Anything else I would like to add
If the voters desire, I look forward to serving another term on the Deerfield School Board. I feel my education and experience in human resources, budgeting, facilities management, and policy development make me uniquely qualified to serve in this important role.