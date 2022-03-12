Current and previous elected positions

  • Village of Cambridge Board of Trustees 2019-present 

Years I have resided in the Cambridge area

  • 9 years

Current occupation

  • Financial Program Supervisor, State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, Controller's Office. I oversee the State of Wisconsin's supplier and customer data tables, the basis for all financial transactions for AP and AR- literally if you get a check from the State, it has my phone number on it.

What I like best about living in Cambridge

  • Our charming downtown, lively arts community, and outdoor activities.

The greatest challenge currently facing Cambridge

  • Planning for the future! Growth and expansion potential, attracting businesses and customers to our downtown, and keeping services the village provides financially stable with rising inflation and falling revenues- all problems require proper planning for the present and future.

Cambridge’s greatest strength

  • It's people!  I'm proud that Cambridge is the beating heart of the greater Cambridge area.

My future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official

  • I want to see Cambridge be a destination, not a place to pass through. 

Anything else I would like to add

  • As an Air Force veteran and a current state employee, I take pride in serving others. It has been an honor to be on the village board for the last 3 years. I'm hopeful for another opportunity to continue serving this community. 

