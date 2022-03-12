Village of Cambridge Board of Trustees 2019-present
Years I have resided in the Cambridge area
9 years
Current occupation
Financial Program Supervisor, State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, Controller's Office. I oversee the State of Wisconsin's supplier and customer data tables, the basis for all financial transactions for AP and AR- literally if you get a check from the State, it has my phone number on it.
What I like best about living in Cambridge
Our charming downtown, lively arts community, and outdoor activities.
The greatest challenge currently facing Cambridge
Planning for the future! Growth and expansion potential, attracting businesses and customers to our downtown, and keeping services the village provides financially stable with rising inflation and falling revenues- all problems require proper planning for the present and future.
Cambridge’s greatest strength
It's people! I'm proud that Cambridge is the beating heart of the greater Cambridge area.
My future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official
I want to see Cambridge be a destination, not a place to pass through.
Anything else I would like to add
As an Air Force veteran and a current state employee, I take pride in serving others. It has been an honor to be on the village board for the last 3 years. I'm hopeful for another opportunity to continue serving this community.