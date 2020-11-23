Local businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, a holiday shopping day on Nov. 28 that encourages shoppers to visit area businesses and keep their dollars local.
Businesses in Cambridge will have in-person and curbside shopping hours, as well as promotions and activities that day.
Business owners say this year’s Small Business Saturday is more important than ever.
“We’ve seen lots of changes in this pandemic year,” said Bev Semmann, owner of Rowe Pottery Works, in a statement. “Local support from the community surrounding Small Business Saturday helps our downtown businesses stay vital as we head into the holiday season...Downtown businesses in Cambridge are working hard to remain relevant, safe and open... Shoppers will be surprised at the many options they can find in downtown Cambridge.”
Businesses in downtown Cambridge like Rowe Pottery Works, Anew Vintage Dream, Angels Among Us Thrift Store, Details Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Cambridge Market Cafe, CommonHouse Cafe, The Garment Shop and other local businesses are set to be open on Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Some are also holding Black Friday specials.
And Kaleidoscope Fibers on Nov. 28 will be selling handmade knitwear online to benefit the Cambridge Food Pantry. Each item for sale will be posted on the shop’s Facebook page.
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is also holding a month-long Shop Small promotion, which will overlap with Small Business Saturday.
The Chamber will hold raffles that anyone can enter by completing a passport by making purchases or visiting local businesses. Passports are due Dec. 4, and prizes will be drawn Dec. 5.
