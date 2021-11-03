Early Development Screenings
The Deerfield Community School District will be holding developmental screenings of children between two and a half to five years old, or those not currently enrolled in the district’s 4K program.
Screenings will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W Quarry St. Each session should last about 30 minutes.
This special event is open to all families that reside in the Deerfield School District. Speech and language, cognition, motor, social, self-help skills and vision will be screened by district staff.
Contact the DES office at (608) 764-5442 to schedule an appointment.
School Vaccine Clinic
Jefferson County Health Department is offering a 2021 School Vaccine clinic on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School Library computer lab. The clinic includes a free influenza vaccine for school-age children and other free childhood immunizations.
Call (920) 674-7275 for more information or questions or complete this survey so the department can be sure to have the vaccines on hand: www.surveymonkey.com/r/jchdshots.