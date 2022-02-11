Cambridge Village Board backs first steps toward Scott Farm neighborhood expansion

A Lake Mills developer wants to extend Cambridge’s Scott Farms neighborhood to the southwest, parallel with CamRock County Park, adding up to 19 additional higher-end single-family homes.
Jason Forest, president of Forest Landscaping and Construction of Lake Mills, and engineer Jason Lietha, vice president of Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. in Madison, shared preliminary plans with the Cambridge Village Board on Feb. 8.
The developer would be Kason LLC, of Lake Mills.
The 10 acres on which the 19 homes are proposed to be built are mostly owned by Dane County, and currently zoned for agriculture use. The county also owns an environmental corridor immediately to the south that adjoins CamRock County Park. The park totals 422 acres, stretching from Cambridge to Rockdale.
The village of Cambridge owns a small storm water drainage channel within the 10 acres.
The plans would extend Wheatland Drive, that now dead ends with homes backing up to St. Pius X Catholic Church, to form a complete loop connecting into the south end of Johnson Street. Johnson Street is also currently a dead end. Additionally, a new street connection would tie now dead-end Scott Road, the eastern boundary of the proposed neighborhood extension, into the new extension of Wheatland Drive.
Lietha said more details will be brought to the Cambridge Plan Commission in March.
“There will be a lot more information forthcoming,” Lietha said.
He said the home sites are proposed to be up to eight-tenths of an acre.
“We’re looking to have some nice higher-end lots with some nice single-family homes,” Lietha said. “There won’t be any multi-family here.”
The village board on Feb. 8, per the developer’s request, voted to support the reclassification of a less-than-half-acre “knuckle” of land in acreage’s southwest corner as no longer part of a larger environmental corridor.
Liethe said the “knuckle” extends into several proposed home sites. If left as part of the environmental corridor, the number of buildable lots in the neighborhood extension would likely drop from 19 to 17, making the project less financially attractive.
It “really inhibits the new proposal,” Lietha said. Removing it “will provide at least one more viable, buildable lot.”
Lietha said Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission staff could approve the change without a public hearing if the village of Cambridge backs it.
From the commission’s standpoint, “It’s a minor change,” Lietha said.
The village board also on Feb. 8 backed a second request from the developer, to reduce from 75 to 50 feet the rear setbacks on two of the proposed home lots. The setbacks are required by Dane County ordinance to protect an adjacent wetland.
Lietha said this would be a “major” ask of the Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission, that would require a public hearing “and some addition work on Dane County’s behalf,” including a wetland delineation.
Not making the change would “really restrict the type of homes,” that could be built, Lietha said. The two lots likely “just can’t be developed,” he said.
With even 25 feet more “we have ample distance to build these homes,” Lietha said.
“If we know there is (village) support, we can get the (wetland) delineation scheduled and get a public hearing scheduled with CARPC,” Leitha said.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said the cost of a wetland delineation and the filing of other needed documents with the commission would be the developer’s responsibility.
Lietha said the existing village-owned drainage channel is already protecting the wetland, and said it would continue to do so even if the homes were able to be pushed a bit closer.
“We feel the wetland would be adequately protected even if we shortened the setback,” Lietha said.
And, he noted, the homes would sit several feet higher than the wetland, so there wouldn’t be increased risk of them flooding if they were a bit closer.
Village board member Ted Kumbier said if the neighborhood is extended, he’d like to see an additional drainage channel installed between there and the existing Scott Farm condominiums to the northeast.
Lietha said a drainage plan is expected to be presented in March, that will include assessing existing drainage infrastructure “to make sure it’s sized adequately… (to ensure) that we aren’t going to overwhelm the system.”