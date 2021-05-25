Volunteers, county cut spring path through Koshkonong Creek

Koshkonong Creek, from Cambridge to Rockdale, is open for summer paddlers.
In an annual effort, a local paddling group and a Jefferson County Parks Department crew teamed this week to clear logs and other natural debris, ensuring a safe and fun passage for canoes and kayaks.
JR Klement, a lead worker with the Jefferson County Parks Department, said the low water level from a dry spring was beneficial, exposing ordinarily submerged hazards that were able to be removed.
He said Jefferson, Dane, Dodge and Rock counties, as well as paddling groups like the Glacial Heritage Area Jefferson County Paddlers, that joined his crew on Saturday on Koshkonong Creek, and Madison-based Mad City Paddlers, communicate year-round and work together every spring to prepare for the recreational season.
He said the clean-up on Koshkonong Creek was one of three his office is coordinating in May and June; stretches of the Bark and Maunesha rivers are also on the list.
“We’re just trying to do our part as Jefferson County,” Klement said.
Klement said it took about four hours on Saturday, May 22 for two volunteers and three members of the parks department to clear a 2.5-mile stretch from the CamRock County Park trailhead near downtown Cambridge to Rockdale.
Alternately working from kayaks and wading into the water, they tackled fallen logs and branches with clippers, handsaws and chainsaws. Some was broken up and left to float downstream and other pieces were stacked onshore with the permission of property owners, including Dane County that owns CamRock County Park.
Klement said a priority was ensuring that dangerous bends, where the waterflow can be swift, were cleared.
“It is very easy to be sucked into those corners,” and to overturn, Klement said. “We really concentrated on widening those out.”
“It’s natural for trees to drop their limbs, and sometimes they fall completely across the stream. You need some human intervention in there to get the path clear,” said volunteer and longtime local paddler Carl Glassford, of Lake Mills.
“We’re trying to make it safe for recreational paddlers,” especially newcomers to the sport, said Bob Magnussen, also a longtime local paddler and volunteer from Lake Mills.
With steep banks, Koshkonong Creek “can actually get pretty dangerous when the water level is high and fast,” Magnussen said. “It can be easy to get pinned up against something.”
There is now “a good open path to work your way through,” he said.
Magnussen said he’s now confident he can safely lead a Mad City Paddlers event on Koshkonong Creek in late June, from Cambridge to Rockdale, that will likely draw some paddling novices.
“We are basically responsible for making sure they have an enjoyable outing,” Magnussen said. “If people do it once and they have fun they are probably going to do it again. If they tip over, they say ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’”
Magnussen said the work this week was physically challenging but “actually fun if you get a good group. We don’t mind doing it.”
Koshkonong Creek is one of more than a dozen waterways listed on a Glacial Heritage Area waterways trail map published in 2017 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Parks Department with support from the Rock River Coalition and other sponsors.
It is on the Jefferson County Parks Department’s website, www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/Parks/Trails/Water%20trail/2017WatertrailsMapPAGE.pdf. The parks office also has paper copies.
Other waterways shown on the map are the Scuppernong, Crawfish, Bark, Maunesha, Beaver Dam and Rock rivers; the Rock River Trail; lakes Koshkonong, Ripley, Red Cedar, Lower Spring and Blue Spring; and an area near Lake Mills that includes Rock Marsh and Mud lake and Rock Creek.
The Glacial Heritage Area is a network of recreation and conservation lands centered primarily in western Jefferson County, with fingers extending into surrounding Dane, Dodge and Rock counties.
“The project seeks to help meet the growing demand for a wide range of outdoor, nature-based land and water recreation activities while protecting natural habitats,” the map notes. “Water trails are recreational waterways on a lake, river or creek, between specific points, allowing access for the boating public. Water trails emphasize low-impact use and promote stewardship of natural resources.”
Klement noted that Jefferson County views clearing water trails in the spring as “really helping the local economy.” They draw recreational tourists who will hopefully linger for a meal and shopping, return another day, and share the experience with friends, Klement said.