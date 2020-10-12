DEFOREST — Zach Huffman earned his third victory of the season leading the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the DeForest Quadrangular, held Friday at Wyona Park.
The United’s 44 points were second to host DeForest (25), and ahead of Poynette (65) and Portage (102).
Huffman ran the 5,000-meter course in a season-best time of 17 minutes, 12.81 seconds, holding off DeForest teammates Jackson Grabowski (17:57.00) and Isaiah Butler (17:58.53). Huffman has finished either first or second in the five high school races he has competed in this season.
Huffman re-joined his teammates after competing in The Ranger Invitational at UW-Parkside the previous week.
“He’s running well,” said D/C co-head coach Matt Polzin. “Assuming he stays healthy, I think he’s ready to go. A lot of his races he hasn’t been pushed because the meets are small and there aren’t a lot of the top runners competing (against him). We feel pretty confident that he’s rounding into form.”
Also finishing in the top 10 for D/C were Liam Brown and Martin Kimmel. Brown placed seventh in 18:17.17 and Kimmel was not far behind, finishing eighth in 18:21.84.
Jack Nikolay (12th, 18:31.91) and Carter Brown (19th, 19:15.89) rounded out Deerfield/Cambridge’s scoring.
Others running for the United Friday included Jonathan Jones (21st, 19:36.47), Tobias Arenz (31st, 20:33.63), Kalob Kimmel (34th, 20:38.59), Pierce Manning (37th, 20:51.30), Eric Staszak (38th, 21:09.75), Cody Curtis (43rd, 21:29.55), Kaleb Regoli (48th, 22:32.67), Sam Thompson (51st, 23:19.87), Riley Schneider (53rd, 23:59.78) and Trevor Leto (60th, 25:58.52).
GIRLS
Just four runners competed for the Deerfield/Cambridge girls, leaving the United with an incomplete total.
Mara Brown earned a top-10 finish with an eighth-place time of 23:22.18 to lead the way.
Following Brown were Erika Lund (25th, 26:25.52), Mia Pollasky (30th, 27:57.35) and Ilsa Lund (32:14.03).
“We’ve been battling injuries throughout the year and we had a couple of girls that probably could have run (on Friday) but we wanted to have them ready for Thursday and beyond,” said Polzin.
Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick won the race in 19:20.69.
DEFOREST QUADRANGULAR
Boys team scores: DeForest 25, Deerfield/Cambridge 44, Poynette 65, Portage 102.
Boys top 5: 1. Huffman, DC, 17:12.81; 2. Grabowski, DeF, 17:57.00; 3. Butler, DeF, 17:58.53; 4. Johnson, Poy, 18:02.47; 5. Ezekie, DeF, 18:11.82.
Girls team scores: DeForest 29, Portage 37, Poynette 68, Deerfield/Cambridge, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Chadwick, Poy, 19:20.69; 2. Bauer, DeF, 22:20.94; 3. Roth, DeF, 22:23.59; 4. Goldthorpe, Port, 22:35.83; 5. Shortreed, Port, 22:36.19.
CAPITOL INVITE MOVED TO THURSDAY
Deerfield/Cambridge will be one of seven teams participating in the Capitol Invitational this Thursday in Waterloo.
“I think all the Capitol schools competing right now are in the same boat — you race Thursday and then the subsectional is the following Tuesday — cross country teams are kind of set up to race once a week,” said Polzin. “If you’re a kid that truly has a shot at advancing past the subsectional, then how hard do you race on Thursday? It was definitely a no-brainer to move it from Saturday to Thursday.”
The United will be joined by Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Marshall, Poynette, Waterloo and Watertown Luther Prep.
The first race will begin at 2:45 p.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park
WIAA SECTIONALS
Deerfield/Cambridge has yet to know the site of the WIAA Division 2 subsectional, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The United will host the sectional on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Huffman Course in Cambridge.
