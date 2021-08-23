Aug. 26 Community Briefs

Oakland Conservation Club raffle winners
The Oakland Oakland Conservation Club has announced its 2021 cash raffle winners. Winners were:
- $1,000, Beth Haseleu, Waterloo;
- $500: Dale Kemp and Greg Hanson, Cambridge
- $200: Kristie Johnson, Stoughton
- $100: Nora Brett, Fort Atkinson; Herman Holzapfel, Cambridge; Chad Holzhueter
Lake Ripley Management District seeking volunteers
The Lake Ripley Management District is in need of volunteers to help deal with invasive species. For more information contact Lianna Spencer at ripley@oaklandtown.com or call (608) 445-4536.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers are needed in the Cambridge area. Volunteers pick up meals in Cambridge at 11:15 a.m. and deliver to 6 to 10 patrons, for a total time commitment of about two hours. Volunteers typically give one or two days per quarter, but that is flexible. For more information on scheduling or with other questions contact Willerup Church at (608) 423-3777 or email secretary@willerupumc.org
Memory screenings offered
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.