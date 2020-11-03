Most of the local bridges, building foundations and driveways that Wesley “Jug” Jarlsberg poured the cement for, or helped his father pour, are long gone.
But a few remain, like the cement floor of Cambridge’s 1906 school gymnasium that Jarlsberg helped his father pour in 1937.
Jarlsberg, who turned 100 years old on Oct. 14, was in high school when the gymnasium was added. He would graduate from CHS in 1940.
Soon afterward, in 1942, he would be sent to North Africa and Italy in World War II, with some time also spent in Germany and France. During the war, he was assigned to a combat engineering group that he recalls “built a lot of bridges.”
Jarlsberg was one of six children – five boys and one girl – raised in a house on West Main Street. He and his four brothers – Kenneth, Paul, Robert and Orvin – all served in World War II. All returned home except for Paul, who died in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippine Islands in 1942.
Jarlsberg returned to the United States on a ship that sailed into Boston Harbor in 1945, to a hero’s welcome.
“There were all these water cannons that were zooming water into the air, 300 feet high, and they were shooting off blanks shells,” and there was live music onshore, he remembers. “It was quite a celebration.”
Jarlsberg’s father, Hans “Olaf” Jarlsberg, was born in Wisconsin. He had spent some time working for the railroad in South Dakota before marrying and starting a family and his concrete business in Cambridge.
“A lot of concrete work here in Cambridge was done by my dad,” including many patios and driveways, Jarlsberg said, as well as projects out of town including bridges as far away as Columbus and Hustisford.
Later, on his own for many years, Wesley Jarlberg worked with Madison-area contractors, doing their cement work.
Jarlsberg clearly remembers helping to lay the school gymnasium floor in Cambridge.
“My dad was doing the concrete flat work there,” he said. “I was running the mixer, and in those days you didn’t have Redimix. We had these mixers, where you’d dump a wheelbarrow full of stone and a wheelbarrow full of sand and one bag of cement. You dumped it all in there and pulled the levers.”
Olaf Jarlsberg passed away in 1953 while a crew that included Wesley was constructing a Shell station at the juncture of U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 18 in Cambridge, that remains in operation today.
Jarlsberg’s mother, Stella Netland Jarlsberg, was born in 1887 in the Cambridge area and he recalls that she lived in a house on Clear View Road. She died in 1991. Her parents, Jonas and Gesina Netland, were born in Norway and settled in the Cambridge area in the 1880s, according to U.S. Census records.
Jarlsberg’s 100 years of memories of Cambridge include spending “an awful lot of time,” at his uncle’s farm just outside of town and playing football and softball at Westside Park where a massive oak tree was home plate. “The creek was down there, and we had room there to bat,” he recalls.
Years later, as an adult, he would continue to enjoy playing softball as well as other outdoor activities including horseshoes, hunting, water skiing on Lake Ripley and snowmobiling. He was also an avid bowler and took pride in his 1959 Ford convertible, that his daughters remember riding in.
He played high school basketball at the Cambridge Opera House on North Spring Street, adjacent to Veterans’ Park. The Opera House’s ground floor basketball court was converted into a bowling alley after the school gymnasium was finished in 1937. Prior to that, the bowling alley was in the Opera House’s basement.
During a recent interview at Veteran’s Park, in view of Cambridge’s historic Main Street, Jarlsberg noted that “all the buildings are the same,” as he remembers them from childhood. Some business, like the U.S. Post Office, have moved and some buildings, like a former hotel and bus stop, are gone.
A building on the corner of Main Street and Spring Street, he recalls “was a grocery store as long as I could remember.”
When Jarlsberg was a teen, the drug store on Main Street was run by L.A. Kravick. Kravick sold the business in 1936 to Harlan Kampstad, according to newspaper clippings from the era. Jarlsberg remembers mingling after school in the drug store. In a small town, “there was no place else to go,” he said.
Years later, after World War II, he recalls playing cards on Saturday afternoons at the hotel, that had a small bar. “That was a pretty popular spot,” he said.
Jarlsberg remembers when Koshkonong Creek was rerouted through Cambridge in the 1950s and worked with the contractor who constructed the new bridge across the creek, pouring the concrete for that project.
He can still name many of his teachers as far back as grade school and can list off the names of his 1940 CHS classmates.
Jarlsberg is a lifelong member Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge, where he was baptized and confirmed. He has four daughters and a step-son, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jarslberg and his wife, Charline, were married in 1962. They lived in Cambridge until 1997, when they retired to the Busseyville area.
