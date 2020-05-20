Ripley Park is set to open May 29 for the season.
Ripley Park is run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program and located on Park Road in the Town of Oakland in Jefferson County.
CAP Director Lesli Rumpf said the park, beach and playground will all reopen.
The park’s nine-hole disc golf course is now open, but the basketball and tennis courts, playground and beach are still closed.
The Cambridge Community Pool is in Dane County, and a new order issued by Public Health Madison Dane County on May 18 say that pools cannot reopen at this time.
Rumpf said CAP does not have a date set to reopen the Cambridge Community Pool.
The Cambridge fitness center at Cambridge High School will remain closed until at least July 1, Rumpf said, because school district properties are closed until June 30.
In Deerfield, Superintendent Michelle Jensen clarified on May 19 to families that the fitness center in Deerfield will also remain closed until at least July 1, because it too is located on school district grounds.
