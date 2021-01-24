Jack Nikolay set a new standard for Cambridge boys basketball, scoring 40 points in a 73-64 Capitol South Conference win over Wisconsin Heights.
The senior made 12 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and was 11-of-12 at the free throw becoming the first Blue Jay to break the 40-point barrier. The previous record of 37 points was shared by two players, J.T. Parish against Hustisford in 2015, and Jacob Horton against Marshall in 2017.
“I had no idea, to be honest,” said Nikolay, who was informed after the game that he had scored 40 points to set the record. “It was one of those games where I thought maybe I scored around 25 or 30, but when Coach (Mike) Jeffery told me, I was pretty shocked. It was pretty cool.”
Nikolay, who leads the Capitol South with a 21.9 ppg average, helped Cambridge rebound from a two-point loss earlier in the week to Waterloo.
“The shots just kept falling, but a lot of those points were off free throw, too, so that kind of took me away from the fact that I was anywhere near 40,” Nikolay added.
The Blue Jays (7-4 overall, 2-3 Cap. South) also got 14 points from junior Trey Colts.
Devin Brabender paced the Vanguards with 16.
CAMBRIDGE 73, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 64
Wis. Heights 29 35 — 64
Cambridge 36 37 — 73
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 6, Parman 0 1-2 1, Barsness 6 3-3 15, Adler 3 0-0 6, J. Brabender 4 2-2 10, Kennedy 1 0-0 3, D. Brabender 5 5-5 15, Hosking 3 0-0 7. Totals — 26 13-16 73.
Cambridge — Nikolay 12 11-12 40, Heth 1 0-0 2, Harrison 3 0-0 8, Stein 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 2 0-0 4, Colts 6 1-2 14, Frey 1 1-2 3. Totals — 26 13-16 73.
3-point goals — WH 5 (Buol 2, Kennedy 1, D. Brabender 1, Hosking 1); C 8 (Nikolay 5, Harrison 2, Colts 1). Total fouls — WH 15; C 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.