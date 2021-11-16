Celebrating the return of live high school music and theater performance

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our local high school students have soldiered on academically. Science and math have at times been different, but possible.
Visual art, too, was doable either virtually or distanced in person.
The performing arts, though, were hit hard. Band and choir were reduced early in the pandemic to virtual lessons made more challenging by unreliable local rural internet. When those classes finally came back in-person, there were mask, bell cover and other rules that continue to apply.
Live band and choir concerts have just begun to come back this fall.
Live high school theater, meanwhile, completely shut down in 2020-21. That deprived youth who thrive on the stage of a critical live outlet for their expression and deprived friends and family of the joy of sitting in the audience, taking in live show.
Finally, this past weekend, live high school musical theater returned. Cambridge High School staged “Once Upon a Mattress,” and Deerfield High School staged “Mamma Mia!” in their respective high school gyms Nov. 12-14, with full audiences.
That we’re still in a pandemic couldn’t be fully shaken, with all performers and audience members at both schools required to be masked.
In a small high school, we get to watch young performers grow up over four years on stage. It was stark, the time we’ve lost since local high school musicals were last in-person; teens we last saw in fledgling support roles seemed to have inexplicably grown up to play the leads.
In Wisconsin, fine arts are part of the model academic standards that K-12 schools strive to incorporate into student learning.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction considers dance, media arts, music, theater and visual arts to be “essential components of a solid education,” squarely alongside core academics.
Countless studies over the years have, meanwhile, demonstrated the benefit of arts education.
Studies show, for instance, links between the study of music and academic skills ranging from math proficiency to interpreting complex science and other texts and students’ ability to organize their writing, according to a 2020 article in Public School Review. The full article can be read at publicschoolreview.com.
More than 50 organizations from across the United States also last year pointed to how essential arts education is.
In July 2020, they signed on to a statement that cited social and emotional benefits and said the arts “nurtures the creation of a welcoming school environment where students can express themselves in a safe and positive way.”
The full statement and list of signers is at www.nationalartsstandards.org.
And there is public support for K-12 arts education, demonstrated in a 2015 nationwide public opinion survey by Americans for the Arts. It showed 88 percent of respondents believe arts education is essential for a well-rounded education.
This past weekend, we celebrated the return of live theater at Deerfield and Cambridge high schools. The implications are far more reaching than lyrics, lines and costumes in the moment.
It marked the return of an activity that, studies show, may benefit our students for a lifetime, in yet-unknown settings.
That is well worth celebrating.