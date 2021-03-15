Letter to the Editor: Station referendum opposition group not well informed

Recently you may have received a letter from an organization called Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS station. In that mailing they state their mission ‘is to provide voters in the Cambridge Fire and EMS District with the relevant facts to make informed decisions’ regarding the upcoming station improvement referendum.
The mailing is fraught with misinformation, misleading statements and factual errors.
Please look at the real facts that are posted on the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department or Cambridge EMS websites. Obviously, whoever is putting these so-called facts together has not been very well informed and has very little knowledge of the true workings of a Fire and EMS service.
We are very fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers on the Cambridge Fire Department and dedicated EMS employees that staff our Paramedic Service 24/7. Anyone that has used either service can attest to their dedication and professionalism. These are the same people that spent hundreds of hours in the planning of the remodel and expansion of our present station. There isn’t anything in the plan that isn’t needed. The cost of $6.5 million is a big number but to get what we need and something that is planned for 40-50 years it is necessary. The tax burden is a pretty cheap insurance policy for the service we receive.
Who would you want to put together this plan? People who use and know what is needed or a group of people that have little or no knowledge of what is really needed?
- Gene Kapsner, EMS & Fire Commission Chair
