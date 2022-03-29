Deerfield village hall, library projects take further shape

Plans to construct a new village hall and to expand the public library in Deerfield both moved ahead this week.
The Deerfield Village Board on March 28 voted 5-1, with Gary Wieczorek absent and Tessa Dunnington dissenting, to begin accepting bids to construct the village hall.
Village Board member Scott Tebon noted that lumber prices have dropped about 12 percent in the past week, after soaring over the past year, potentially saving the village some money as it goes ahead with the estimated $2.3 million project.
“We’re hitting the market at a good time,” Tebon said.
Carl Miller, of architectural firm Dimension IV Madison Design Group, told the village board it would begin accepting bids from construction firms immediately and the village should have a pool of bids to choose from by the end of April.
The Deerfield Library Board, meanwhile, shared with the village board that it has chosen an architect for its expansion project.
Both the library and the proposed new village hall are on West Nelson Street, the library on the north side of the street and the village hall site on the south side adjacent to Fireman’s Park. The village would be vacating a building on Main Street its offices have operated out of since the 1880s, with no word yet on what would become of that building.
LibraryLibrary Director Leah Fritsche said the library board is particularly excited about hiring Madison firm Ramaker for architectural and engineering services, because a sizable number of its employees either currently live in Deerfield or have close ties to the community.
“We’re really excited about working with them,” Fritsche said.
“As a resident of Deerfield, I would love nothing more,” than to help see the library’s vision through, lead architect Joe Gallagher said in a March 4 letter to the library board. Gallagher has lived in Deerfield since 2020.
“Your team’s vision for the library expansion is wonderful,” Gallagher’s letter continued. “Libraries are more than just book repositories – they are communal interaction spaces, study spaces, event spaces, and so much more. The population of Deerfield has grown 57% since construction of the current library. Deerfield deserves a space where the traditions and offerings of the existing library can continue to grow with the community.”
Working with Vogel Bros. Building Co., that also has ties to Deerfield, Gallagher said in a subsequent letter that it would work to revise a conceptual design prepared for the library board in 2021 by a Milwaukee architectural firm. Barrientos Design & Consulting had offered three scenarios for expanding the library on West Nelson Street, at a cost of $2 to $3.3 million.
Ramaker’s initial estimate for the library project, shared with the village board on March 28, is in line with that, at about $3 million. The village of Deerfield has tentatively said it might cover some of the cost.
The $3 million estimate includes Ramaker’s fee of about $185,000 for architectural and engineering services.
Village board members said they hope to set up a meeting with the library board in April to continue talking about plans for the expansion.
Village HallThe village board, while voting to begin soliciting bids for the new village hall, held off on approving a landscaping plan for the site.
Village board members said they agreed with comments shared last week at Plan Commission and at Municipal Needs Committee meetings, that the proposed landscaping seems too extensive and too expensive at an anticipated cost of $50,000.
Village Board member Arnold Evensen said he had a “real concern” with that cost. Tebon said other concerns include that the burden to maintain it would fall too heavily on village public works staff.
“It would be upon village staff to take care of that or to hire it out,” Tebon said.
ARPAIn other matters, the village board also voted to spend some of its $250,000 federal ARPAAP (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID-19 relief allocation.
Funds the board agreed to disperse include: $2,500 for the Deerfield Public Library to help recoup financial losses from when its doors were closed during the pandemic;: about $82,000 for fire and EMS radios, contingent on those not being covered by a different pending federal grant and on the village and town of Cottage Grove contributing to the purchase; $4,300 for Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater to help recoup financial losses from its shows being canceled during the pandemic; and about $15,000 for repairs to Sager Street.
The village board also approved a conditional use permit for a new business, Ward 1 Automotive, that hopes to open this summer at 102 N. Industrial Park Road, in a former Alliant Energy Building in the Deerfield Industrial Park.