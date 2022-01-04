Cambridge 2021 Year in Review - PRINT ONLY VERSION

The first half of 2021 was reviewed last week.
July 1
The Cambridge Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series, canceled in 2020, returns to Veteran’s Park. A Public Health Madison & Dane County mobile clinic is on hand with COVID-19 vaccine shots… During a meeting at Cambridge High School, Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission members spar with each other and with representatives of a committee it formed to review plans to expand its fire and EMS station… The Cambridge Village Board toughens its stance on a proposed solar farm, from previously just expressing its concerns to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to now specifically saying it’s opposed… The Dane County Park Commission meets at the CamRock County 3 Park, inviting community groups with ties to the park to present an update on their work… The Cambridge Artists Society hosts a pop-up art show along the CamRock Park trail.
July 8
CHS principal Keith Schneider takes a job in Middleton… Cambridge FFA and local 4-H clubs participate in the Stoughton Fair… Dancing Goat Distillery reopens its tasting room and gift shop following a year-long shutdown.
July 15
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee recommends studying the privatization of the EMS service… Jefferson County has a new farmer producer group, the Jefferson County Soil Builders… Local youth participate in the Jefferson County Fair.
July 22
A developer who last approached the village of Cambridge in early 2020, seeking to rezone 20 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18 for business use, returns with a fresh proposal… The Dane County Fair, that went virtual in 2020, returns… Eric and Tracy Wittwer and their children join a DNR biologist for a bat count in their neighborhood… Students from Cambridge travel to Spain… Bill and Pastor Jen Wilson are welcomed to Willerup United Methodist Church.
July 29
Dane County reinstates indoor mask rules… Developers Todd Schultz and Mike Herl will ask the village of Cambridge for tax incremental financing to annex 114 acres south of U.S. Highway 12-18 into the village from Christiana, to build apartments, homes and businesses…a member of a committee rethinking plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, proposes that the fire and EMS departments have separate buildings… The 1906 Historic School Museum wins a Curators Award from the Wisconsin Historical Society for its exhibit on the national suffrage movement.
Aug. 5
The Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Bike and Hike Trail is dedicated… A committee reviewing fire and EMS station plans should narrowly focus on that building project, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission says… Judy Brandt, a longtime local music director and theater group founder, who died in October, will be remembered at a public celebration of life… McKenna Massey is the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent’s new reporter.
Aug. 12
Andy Pickett is Cambridge High School’s new principal … A Dane County broadband task force is taking stock of available emergency COVID-19 funds to tap into… Cambridge students who want to learn from home in 2021-22 would be tied into the JEDI Virtual School … Cambridge-area summer fun includes Maxwell Street Days, Rib Fest, Utica Fest and the library’s used book sale.
Aug. 19
Students returning to Cambridge schools will need to wear face masks as will district staff and any visitors… local seasonal roadside stands sell everything from tomatoes to flowers.
Aug. 26
Confined at home during the pandemic, Dane County youth reported less trouble with bullying, according to a new Dane County Youth Assessment… Hinchley’s Dairy Farm hosts Dane County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm… 2020-21 Blue Jay Hall of Honor recipients are Distinguished Alumni of the Year Richard Horton and Community Member of the Year Nancy Brattlie. Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest, John Leadholm and Wendy Johnson-Zimmick.
Sept. 2
The Cambridge Winery attains a goal of making wine almost entirely from its own locally-grown fruit… Cambridge Village Board members Carla Galler and Kris Breunig announce their resignations… The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee stops short of approving a final station expansion proposal, saying it wants to meet one last time… as the state review process moves forward for a proposed solar farm, Cambridge authorizes more spending for legal guidance and expert witnesses.
Sept. 9
The Cambridge area saw moderate population growth in the past decade. Its population, including the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana and Oakland, increased 3.9 percent, up from 6,006 residents in 2010 to 6,247 in 2021…
Sept. 16
A new Dane County public health order, with limited exceptions for performing artists, means Cambridge school district instrumental musicians can now practice inside with just a bell cover.
Sept. 23
The Cambridge Pizza Pit will close its doors after months of negotiations that ultimately failed to broker a new lease with the town of Christiana… Fire and EMS spending will increase 4.9 percent in 2022… A town of Christiana farm family joins local developers and a Chicago solar energy firm in pushing Cambridge to back plans for new housing and retail business on 114 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18.
Oct. 7
The Cambridge Village Board and some village residents push back on the proposed development of farmland along U.S. Highway 12-18, that would only move forward if the village withdraws its opposition to a solar farm planned to its west… Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate through Nov. 5… Cambridge Farm to School cancels its Fall Festival fundraiser due to rising local COVID cases.
Oct. 14
The Cambridge area may be headed again toward a slate of spring referendums to expand its fire and EMS station… The Cambridge Kwik Trip would move to a site on the southwest corner of the State Highway 134 and U.S. Highway 12-18 intersection, under a new plan.
Oct. 21
The Cambridge Village Board says it needs more information before suggesting the maximum that should be spent on a revised fire and EMS station plan… Cambridge School District enrollment drops for the third year, setting it up for a loss of state aid beginning next year.
Oct. 28
Cambridge area residents flood the Wisconsin Public Service Commission with comments after the agency says it won’t require an environmental impact statement for a proposed solar farm… The Oakland Town Board says area municipalities should collectively spend no more than $5 million to expand the Cambridge area fire and EMS station… Village of Cambridge spending would rise 10 percent per a preliminary 2022 budget … A new dance and tumbling studio, Soaring Stars, opens in rented space at the Keystone Grill… A coffeehouse space at Galleria 214 will turn over in 2022. Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is set to open in January… Residents of Our House Senior Living in Cambridge enjoy refreshments, music by local musician Cowboy Bob and a visit with Rocky the horse during a fall Harvest Party.
Nov. 4
Dane County’s COVID-19 face mask order is extended through late November… Two weeks after backing a stoplight over a future roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, the Cambridge Village Board reconsiders that stance… the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland still can’t find consensus on a long-term plan to reconstruct Blue Jay Way… About $5.9 million is a good target cost to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission says… A group working to tie Cambridge into the Glacial Drumlin State Trail via a new connector route secures non-profit status… The Cambridge School Board adopts a 2021-22 tax levy of about $7.1 million.
Nov. 11
Invenergy, LLC, calls the state’s preliminary determination that no environmental impact statement is needed “accurate and consistent” with the information gathered by state agencies… Cambridge Elementary School is a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for children ages 5-11… A decades-old vision for a new subdivision at U.S. Highway 18 and County Highway A, in the town of Oakland, is gaining traction. Property owner John Didion is working through approval processes for his proposed Oakland Hills subdivision… The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW erects a new memorial stone in London.
Nov. 18
Amigo Construction is considering spinning off a new commercial development entity, with the first site the remaining 10 acres of a former, longtime candy company property… Nearly a year into a state legislative debate over letting transgender women and girls play on school sports teams aligned with their gender identity, the Cambridge School Board broadly backs its transgender, nonbinary and LGBTQ+ students… Cambridge High School presents its fall musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Nov. 25
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission endorses a $6.3 million station expansion and recommends that Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana put that to voters in April 2022 referendums… Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov will retire Dec. 31… Nearly a year after the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce disbanded, local merchants are preparing for holiday events and thinking independently and collectively… For nearly 35 years, Kathy Sayre has organized the annual Elf Shelf held at the Amundson Community Center as part of Cambridge Christmas… Utica Bar assembles free Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need…
Dec. 2
Voters in the towns of Oakland and Christiana will be asked in April to approve referendums funding their portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge re and EMS station expansion. The Cambridge Village Board, meanwhile, continues to weigh what amount to put on its spring ballot… Face masks will continue to be required inside Cambridge school buildings as Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate through Jan. 3… The Cambridge Village Board adopts a $1.38 million budget for 20221… The School District of Cambridge’s 2020-21 state report card shows that it exceeds expectations… Members of the Cambridge Village Board join village Public Works Department staff and local resident Jay Weiss in lighting up a new living Christmas tree downtown.
Dec. 9
Strictly Discs, a longtime independent Madison record seller, will open a storefront and house its extensive inventory in a historic building in downtown Cambridge… With a solar farm proposed to the west, hemmed in elsewhere by a county park, swampland, Lake Ripley and cropland that’s not for sale, and with few developable lots left in the village, Cambridge may have limited capacity for future growth, the village’s Economic Development Committee says.
Dec. 16
A Dane County task force will survey rural residents in March, hoping to pinpoint the extent to which broadband coverage gaps aren’t accurately reflected on state and federal broadband maps… The public will get a chance to tell state officials in public hearings on Jan. 20 what they think of a proposed solar farm.
Dec. 23
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack meets with Wisconsin dairy industry leaders at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridgey… The village of Cambridge will move ahead with a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-led process to realign the intersection of State Highway 134 and Lagoon Drive… Dane County leads Wisconsin in its percentage of 5-11 year olds who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine … Cambridge schools would continue to start an hour later on Wednesdays in 2022-23 under an administrative proposal, but future change is eyed… More than 50 years after her first day of work at a bank in downtown Cambridge, Cindy Hartman marks her retirement.
Dec. 30
An Oakland Town Board member questions the cost of an April 5 referendum, that the board must soon set, to expand the Cambridge area’s fire and EMS station… Laura Payne won’t run again for the Jefferson County Board.