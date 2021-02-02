A Feb. 2 house fire caused about $75,000 in damage to a 100-year-old farm house in the Town of Deerfield.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a house fire at about 12 p.m. on Holzhueter Road.
Fire and EMS units from Deerfield, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Cambridge and Sun Prairie also responded.
The caller reported a fire in the kitchen ceiling of a farm home and “heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the southwest corner of the home,” when first responders arrived, a statement from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The cause of the fire appeared to be an auxiliary propane heater in the kitchen, the statement said, and the house sustained about $75,000 worth of damage.
The 911 caller and family members were able to safely exit the house within a few minutes of calling first responders, the statement said.
