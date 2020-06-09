Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.