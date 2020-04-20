Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Many meetings are now happening online rather than meeting in person. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or online, including accessing codes to join online meetings. To add an in-person or online meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Committee

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., teleconference

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, April 27, 6:15 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Public Works Committee

Monday, April 27, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, April 27, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, April 27, DCC

Village Board

Monday, April 27, 7 p.m., Village Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Annual Meeting postponed

The Town of Deerfield's Annual Meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday April 21 at the Deerfield Fire Station has been postponed. A future date has not yet been determined.

Town Board

Monday, May 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Ripley Management District

Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m., Town Hall

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.