Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Many meetings are now happening online rather than meeting in person. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or online, including accessing codes to join online meetings. To add an in-person or online meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Committee
Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., teleconference
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, April 27, 6:15 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Public Works Committee
Monday, April 27, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Finance Committee
Monday, April 27, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, April 27, DCC
Village Board
Monday, April 27, 7 p.m., Village Hall
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Annual Meeting postponed
The Town of Deerfield's Annual Meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday April 21 at the Deerfield Fire Station has been postponed. A future date has not yet been determined.
Town Board
Monday, May 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Ripley Management District
Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m., Town Hall
