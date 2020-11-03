Jeremy Jacobson’s love of antiques goes back to high school, when he started attending farm auctions.
“There was just something about it,” he recalls. “I enjoyed standing there and watching stuff roll off the trailers.”
Soon, he began selling antiques and collectibles at flea markets and online.
“Nine-ish years later, it truly is my passion,” said Jacobson, who in October realized his longtime dream of opening a storefront in his hometown.
Rustic Rediscoveries is located at 217 W. Main St., Cambridge, in the same building as Cambridge Market Café. The space was recently vacated by Wood Station Co-op, which is moving to Oconomowoc.
Jacobson said he returned to Cambridge after a few years away, feeling like it was “calling” to him. He said he’s looking forward to his son, now 3, going to school in the community.
On a recent day, items on the shelves included Depression Glass, a working 1950s Silvertone console radio, vintage kitchen linens, milk cans, wagon wheels, 1970s board games and a farmhouse windmill. He said he found a 1950s wooden horse rocker at a recent auction.
“I was not leaving the auction without that,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Set to join the collection this week, he said, was a more than 5-foot-tall giraffe, which he places in the shop’s “oddities,” category.
Jacobson said its offerings are regularly rotated, to keep them fresh.
And he said the prices of his “antiques, collectibles and oddidities,” are “reasonable.”
“I just want people to enjoy them as much as I do, at a fair price,” he said.
Jacobson said he has a few consignment pieces but doesn’t have the space currently to take many. He said if business continues to go well and he is able to expand further into space at the back of the building, being vacated by Wood Station Co-op, he might be able to take more.
“I’m not sure I’m quite ready to branch out to that yet,” he said.
He said more local art could be a future direction, too, but his ability to do that is similarly limited for now.
He said he’s conscious of not duplicating the local art already for sale at Cambridge Market Café, and of not duplicating what’s for sale at other local consignment and antique shops.
“I don’t want to step on toes,” he said.
Jacobson said a display of wine and Wisconsin foods in his shop one recent day was an effort to work with Cambridge Market Café. Items from that display could be paid for at the cafe, he said.
“Cathy at Cambridge Market Café and I are working really well together,” he said. “I think we were both excited to fill this space so fast after Wood Station Co-op announced it was moving.”
In part for customers uncomfortable with in-person purchases during the pandemic, Jacobson said items from his shop can be found on Facebook Marketplace. He said he’s building a website that he expects to have up before the end of the year.
Rustic Rediscoveries is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
More information: (608) 501-7267 or jeremyallenj9@gmail.com
