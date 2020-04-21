CABRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for now, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, April 24

Meatballs in Marinara Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, April 28

Cheeseburger

NAS – no cheese

on WW Bun

Ketchup/Mustard

4 Bean Salad

4 Way Vegetable Blend

Fruit Cocktail

Pineapple Fluff

MO – Veggie Burger

NCS – Veggie Burger

Friday, May 1

Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Carrot Coins

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Pineapple

Chocolate Pudding

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Pudding

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Due to the coronavirus, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

