PARDEEVILLE — The 1-2 punch of Ezra Stein and Trey Colts propelled the Cambridge to a 45-24 non-conference win over Pardeeville in the 2020 season opener on Sept. 25.
Stein and Colts accounted for all the scoring — Stein scored three times, threw for a touchdown, kicked a 34-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points, and Colts scored three times — accounting for all 45 points between them. They were also part of a 31-0 Blue Jays run that ultimately propelled them to the Week 1 victory.
“We really have a nice three-headed rushing attack,” said Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil, including senior Jacob Moody along with complimenting Stein and Colts. “We have as much speed between the two backs and the quarterback than we’ve had really in a long time: Trey’s a burner, Moody’s really fast, and Ezra has a nice combination of size and speed.”
The host Bulldogs (0-1) took the initial lead on the game’s opening drive as Peter Freye connected with Ty Westbury on a 5-yard scoring pass to go up 6-0.
“I don’t think we started very well,” Klingbeil said. “We beat ourselves at times by fumbling the ball on the second play of the game, and then we had them on 4th-and-5, we tipped it and the guy caught it in the end zone.”
Cambridge also scored on its opening drive when Colts found the end zone on a 2-yard run, and Stein split the uprights with the point after for a 7-6 Blue Jays’ lead.
The back-and-forth scoring continued when Pardeeville’s Ryah Jacobson caught a 25-yard scoring aerial from Freye, giving the Bulldogs a 12-7 advantage early in the second quarter.
“I think we were a little nervous, (and) a little tight,” Klingbeil added.
But that would be the last time the hosts would lead as the Blue Jays rattled off 31 unanswered points to take control.
Colts, who finished the game with 89 yards on 16 carries, hit paydirt from 10 yards out, before consecutive scoring runs by Stein — from 34 and 2 yards — increased Cambridge’s lead to 38-12.
“Offensively we ran the ball really well, and the third quarter we stepped on the gas.”
Stein connected on a 34-yard field goal to end the third quarter, and then hit Colts with a 6-yard scoring pass early in the fourth.
Cambridge out-gained Pardeeville 238-210 on the ground, with Stein leading the way with 97 yards on 10 attempts. Colts added 89 on 14 carries, while Moody gained 43 yards on five carries.
Devin Seth rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ ground attack.
Stein also led the Cambridge defense with 13 tackles. Ryan Lund, the reigning Capitol South Conference Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, added seven stops, while Austin Hughes and Tucker Tesdal each finished with six tackles.
Colts and Dale Yerges each intercepted passes.
It was the latest season-opening start in Wisconsin high school football history due to the COVID-19. Cambridge and Pardeeville were two of 257 — out of 377 — football teams in Wisconsin that played opening weekend.
“We were just grateful to have the opportunity, and getting the chance to get out there on a Friday night,” Klingbeil said. “It was something we were really worried about, so it was a breath of fresh air for the kids and the coaches. We were really able to enjoy the moment.”
UP NEXT
The Blue Jays host Marshall, a 39-8 winner over Tomahawk, in their home opener.
“It’s always a big rivalry game for us and a game we look forward to every year,” said Klingbeil about playing the Cardinals. “They were really good for a long period of time and had our number and we tried to push our kids to where their program was, and these last couple of years we’ve had some success. Marshall’s going to be hungry, they’re going to want to knock us off.”
The Eastern Suburban Conference kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.
CAMBRIDGE 45, PARDEEVILLE 24
Cambridge 7 14 10 14 — 45
Pardeeville 6 6 0 12 — 24
Pardeeville — Westbury, 5 pass from Freye (pass failed).
Cambridge — Colts, 2 run (Stein kick).
Pardeeville — Jacobson, 25 pass from Freye (pass failed).
Cambridge — Colts, 10 run (Stein kick).
Cambridge — Stein, 34 run (Stein kick).
Cambridge — Stein, 2 run (Stein kick).
Cambridge — FG, Stein, 34.
Cambridge — Colts, 6 pass from Stein (Stein kick).
Pardeeville — Freye, 1 run (kick failed).
Cambridge — Stein, 3 run (Stein kick).
Pardeeville — Westbury, 3 run (kick failed).
First Downs — C 12, P 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 34-238, P 47-210. Passing Yards — C 52, P 62. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 3-9-1, P 6-14-2. Fumbles-lost — C 1-1, P 3-0. Penalties — C 3-20, P 3-15.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: C: Stein 10-97; P: Seth 15-88. Passing: C: Stein 3-9-1, 52; P: Freye 6-14-2, 62. Receiving: C: Schlieckau 1-19; P: 2-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.