Cambridge put up 238 yards on the ground in Friday's season-opening 45-24 Eastern Suburban Conference win over host Pardeeville. Trey Colts (with ball) gained 89 yards and scored three touchdowns, Jacob Moody (21) rushed for 43 yards, and quarterback Ezra Stein gained a team-high 97 yards and also scored three times as the Blue Jays improved to 1-0.