Village board in favor of new TIF district that includes apartments site

The Deerfield Village Board will move forward with the dissolution of a lackluster tax incremental finance district on its south side, and the creation of a new one that could aid the development of a new multi-family neighborhood.
The village board voted unanimously on March 22 to pay financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., of Waukesha, up to $12,500 to take needed legal and procedural steps to create its new TIF district #7. At the same time, the village will dissolve its TIF district #4, that was close to sunsetting and had never performed well financially.
The creation of the new TIF district will ultimately require additional village board approval and final approval from a joint review board with representatives from the village, Deerfield school district, Dane County and Madison College.
The borders of the old and new TIF districts are proposed to essentially be the same, encompassing a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling and the site on Autumn Wood Parkway that Lakestone Properties of McFarland wants to develop as townhouse-style apartments.
The village board also voted on March 22 to pay Ehlers, Inc. $4,500 to do an financial analysis of Lakestone Properties’ plans, including the feasibility of aiding the project with TIF funds.
Revised apartment plans
Brian Spanos and Brett Rieman, of Lakestone Properties, brought a revised proposal for the apartments to a March 15 meeting of Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee.
They’re proposing that the market-rate Autumn Wood Apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway consist of 5 buildings with 12 units each, for a total of 60 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedrooms apartments.
Spanos and Rieman said the hope, pending needed village approvals and potential tax incremental finance assistance, is to break ground by fall.
They said they would likely start by constructing two buildings and add to that based on the market response.
In each of the buildings, eight units would be on the second floor and four on the first floor. The remaining ground floor space would be garages.
Each unit would have its own private garage and private entry, with private staircases to the second floor. No elevators are planned. There would also be some surface parking.
The plans no longer include indoor common spaces but Lakestone Properties envisions outdoor common areas and private patios. The buildings would also overlook a nearby pond.
Compared to the earlier plans, much less of the three-acre site would be taken up by buildings allowing for more green space. The previous proposal included 3 buildings of 20 and 30 units each, for a total of 70 apartments.
Lakestone Properties recently closed on the purchase of the land.
Spanos and Rieman said they expect The units are expected to be 1,100 to 1,200 square feet for a 2-bedroom, 800 to 850 square feet for a 1-bedroom and 550 to 600 square feet for a studio.
They said they’ll bring more floor plan specifics to the Planning Commission’s April meeting.
Zoning and TIF
In order to include studio-size apartments, the village would have to update its zoning code, which doesn’t currently allow units that small.
The Planning Commission expects to further discuss that update in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.