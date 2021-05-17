RANDOLPH — Jackson Drobac had three hits and Austin Anderson and Clayton Mathwig each drove in a pair of runs for Deerfield’s baseball team in a 7-1 nonconference win over Randolph on Saturday.
Tommy Lees went 6 1/3 innings to earn the decision, allowing one earned run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Drobac pitched two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief.
Drobac, Cal Fisher and Bene Lemke each added an RBI for Deerfield (10-1).
DEERFIELD 7, RANDOLPH 1
Deerfield*230*200*0*—*7*9*2
Randolph*000*001*0*—*1*5*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 6.2-5-1-1-3-3); Drobac (0.1-0-0-0-0-0); R: Kohn (L; 2-4-5-2-2-3), Spors (5-5-2-2-0-0).
Leading hitters — D: Anderson 2x4 (2B), McDonough 2x3, Drobac 2x5.