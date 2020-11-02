Shop Small Passport

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding a month-long Shop Small promotion during the month of November at local businesses. The Chamber will hold raffles that anyone can enter by completing a Shop Small passport in the month of November, by making purchases or visiting Cambridge businesses. The Chamber cancelled its annual Girls Night Out retail event this year due to COVID-19, but is offering the passport promotion similar to Girls Night Out. Passports are due Dec. 4, prizes will be drawn Dec. 5.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Savor the Season

Downtown businesses in Cambridge are hosting a shopping evening on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 from 3-7 p.m. with extended hours and goodies.

