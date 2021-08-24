We Shall Not Forget: Llewellyn Bredeson

By Sue Nelson
Llewellyn Bredeson is one of six soldiers from the Deerfield and Cambridge areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
Llewellyn G. Bredeson, of Deerfield, served in World War II, joining the U.S. Army Air Corp in early 1942 at the age of 19.
The son of John and Idella (Simonson) Bredeson, Llew was born on Feb. 27, 1923 in Deerfield and grew up on a farm on County Highway BB. The family had three children: Llew, Marion (Gotzion) and Phil.
Llew’s close friend, who lived on a nearby farm, was Eldon Hoel. They played together, went to Sunday School at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church and were confirmed together in 1936. They both attended Deerfield High School and graduated together on May 29, 1940.
When they both enlisted — Llew in the U.S. Army Air Corp and Eldon in the U.S. Navy, they teasingly called each other ‘fly boy’ and ‘water boy.’
After the war, Llew was a groomsman in Eldon’s wedding to Audrey Sindorf and they and their families remained lifelong friends. At Llew’s funeral in 2002, Eldon read a heartwarming letter he wrote “To my long-time pal, Llew, known as ‘Tip-Ti’ in our childhood days…”
Llew’s younger brother, Philip Bredeson, would later serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. And their father, John Bredeson, was a World War I veteran.
Training
As an aviation cadet, Llew completed flight training at the Southeast Command in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
He was then commissioned a 2nd lieutenant and 1st pilot on a B-17 four-engine bomber (the Flying Fortress) with the Bombardment Group (H) 750th Squadron. The group was activated July 1, 1943 at Ephrata, Washington and was sent to Rapid City, South Dakota, for more training.
Llew had met his sweetheart, Patricia Giese, before he enlisted and was determined to marry her before he went to fight in the war. They got married on Oct. 26, 1943 in Rapid City.
After a month of preparation for phase training in South Dakota, his Bombardment Group group transferred back to Ephrata for the first two phases of training.
For final phases of training the group was sent to Wendover, Utah and merged into the 457th Bomber Group.
Pat was able to stay with him in Utah, until he left for Nebraska, his final training stop before shipping overseas.
After spending a month in Utah to complete their final training in Preparation for Overseas Movement (POM), the 457th Bomber Group flew to Grand Island, Nebraska for final POM inspection.
They departed Nebraska on Jan. 17, 1944, flying to the British Isles with stops in Grenier Field, Massachusetts and Goose Bay, Labrador before finally arriving on Jan. 23, 1944 at the airfield in Nutt’s Corner, Ireland. The next day they went to the new base for the 457th, Glatton Air Field, in the parish of Conington, Huntingdonshire, England.
Most of February 1944 was spent training for combat with air crews doing practice missions along the English coast.
Their first mission had two targets, Lippstadt-Gutersloh, and was flown on Feb. 21, 1944. The target for the “A” Group, Llew’s squadron, was to attack an airfield near Gutersloh, Germany. This was one of the first 1,000 plane raids mounted by the 8th Air Force in the battle called the ‘Air Offensive.’ This first mission was unsuccessful due to overcast skies and poor visibility.
During this mission, Llew’s plane was shot down over Germany and was the first casualty of the 457th. Everyone parachuted out of the plane. Three crew were injured and the tail gunner was mortally wounded. Except for the tail gunner, all of the crew were caught by the Germans and shipped to prisoner of war camps.
Llew was shipped to Stalag Luft 1 prison camp for captured Allied airmen located in Barth, Western Pomerania, Germany on the coast of the Baltic Sea. He would remain a prisoner there for more than a year.
Fourteen months later, on April 30, 1945, the German army abandoned the camp due to the advancing Russian army. On May 1, 1945, POW contact parties went to the Russian commanders and arrangements were made to provide food for the POW’s.
On May 6, a British commander and two officers flew to England and by May 15, the evacuation of Stalag Luft 1 had commenced and American POW’s returned to the United States for rehabilitation and debriefing. Llew was discharged from active military service on Dec. 18, 1945, with the rank of 1st lieutenant.
Llew went on to serve in the U.S. Army Officers’ Reserve Corps from Jan. 25, 1945 to July 19, 1955.
Llew and Patricia were happily married for 58 years, living in Monona, Wisconsin. They had two daughters, Sue (Dale) Nelson and Pam (Kelly) Brewer. And they had two grandsons, Glenn Kuehn and Nicholas Brewer.
Many years later, two members of his flight crew came to Llew and Pat’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration.
After the war, Llew took advantage of the GI Bill and went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in light building industry on June 19, 1948.
He owned and operated Bredeson Tile Co. before selling homes with Wick Homes, retiring in 1989. After retiring, he started “Llew’s Fix It,” providing his skills and competence.
Later in life, Llew was an active member of the Badger Chapter of the American EX-POW’s and attended several national conferences.
In 1987, Llew began volunteering at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Madison, fixing wheelchairs and later serving at the information desk. He was the hospital’s deputy representative for the American Ex-POWs and in 1997 was elected to the executive committee of the Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS). Llew put in more than 3,700 hours of volunteer service and felt that was fulfilling, giving away something with no expectations of a return.
Llew never discussed his war experiences with his family.
His daughters, Sue and Pam, do remember him saying at the dinner table when they were growing up, “Only take what you can eat and eat what you take. You don’t know what it is like to not have food to eat.” If they didn’t particularly like what was for dinner, it was “eat what is on your plate. I had to eat worms to stay alive.”
In his later years, Llew was invited to speak to history classes at Monona Grove High School. He related some of his experiences during WWII and answered many questions.
The family finally got to hear about his mission over Germany when a B-17 named Sentimental Journey flew into Madison’s Truax Field and allowed the public to take a look.
Walking around and in the plane, viewing the technology of the era was eye-opening. When people found out he had piloted a B-17, they gathered around and asked many questions that he answered. That was the first time the family heard about his experiences from him, realizing that during those 3 years as a POW he had been only 19-22 years old.
Llewellyn Bredeson passed away on June 9, 2002, at the age of 79. He is buried at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.