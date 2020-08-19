The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their Metalist/Low Net Tournament this week. Both Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 net scores for both of the 18- and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney. Results will be posted following play next week.
There was no play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers but there were four sunken approaches including Cindy Hartman on #7 and #13, Wendy Lehr on #2 and April Mickelson and Sue Repyak both on #9. Cindy Hartman was on fire taking ownership of the only birdie on #7. The blind bogey was split between Sue Repyak and Carol Schneider.
First place in Flight 1 for the 9-hole golfers was taken by June Schuler this week. There was a tie between Virginia Newcomb and Peggy Davis in second place with Barbara Lyon in third. Low putts in this flight included June Schuler in first, Denise Lind in second and a tie in third between Barbara Lyon and Virginia Newcomb. Marg Stach took first place in Flight 2 and Jan Benzinger and Sue Adas tied for second. Low putts in Flight 2 went to Jan Benzinger with Sue Adas in second. Flight 3 winners include Barb Johnston in first place and a 3-way tie for second between Julie Clark, Vicki O’Kane, and Sandy Roach. Low Putts went to Sandy Roach with a tie for second between Barb Johnston and Barb Moseleyoach had two sunken approaches back-to-back on #6 and #7. Julie Clark sunk an approach on #3. The blind bogey was split between Barb Johnston, Denise Lind and Vicki O’Kane.
This week’s online round-robin bridge tournament is at the half way point for this session. The top 3 players include Betty Litscher (first), Char Cederberg (second) and Patricia Cook (third). Julie Clark and Virginia Newcomb had an amazing score of 5130 points when they played as partners on July 28. They are holding fast at the fourth and fifth spots at this time. The second half will continue through Sept. 8.
