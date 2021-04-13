You have permission to edit this article.
Worship

April 15-22 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Sunday

9:00 a.m. Worship no communion in lower church

9:40 a.m. Sunday School

Monday

Newsletter deadline

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

5:30 p.m. Property Committee

6:15 p.m. Church Council

Wednesday

11 a.m. Cambridge clergy

6 p.m. Confirmation Class

Thursday

Newsletter assembly

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live, on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987) and limited in-person by sign-up

10-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

Monday

7 p.m. Revelation study on Zoom

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-Confirmation

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. Hybrid Worship reservations required, live-streamed on Facebook, later uploaded to YouTube

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. Bible study

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Friday

6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

www.deerfieldlutheran.org

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

6 p.m. 8th grade Confirmation

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Thursday

1 p.m. Book Study at the Education Center

Sunday

9:00 a.m. In-person Worship, pre-registration required

10:15 a.m. Congregational meeting

Thursday

1 p.m. Book Study at the Education Center

Online

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded 9 a.m. Sunday worship and Lenten services can be found on the church’s Facebook page and website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

9:30 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Bible Study

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Bible Study

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

Sunday

8 a.m. Confirmation Class

9 a.m. Worship

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

