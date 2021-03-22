March 25
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices
March 26
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches, juice box, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce
March 29-April 2
SPRING BREAK
