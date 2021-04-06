A Cambridge committee tasked with responding to a proposed solar farm in 2 neighboring towns says the village should intervene in the project’s state review process.
Cambridge’s Energy Subcommittee voted unanimously on March 31 to recommend to the village board that it file for intervenor status with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
The village board will consider the recommendation on April 13.
Invenergy, LLC of Chicago is proposing to build the utility-scale, 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center on up to 2,600 acres in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield, within a total project area of 11,900 acres.
Invenergy expects in April to file for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the PSC, after filing an engineering plan in December with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Subcommittee chair Wyatt Rose, who is a member of the Cambridge Village Board, said the village is actively sharing information and talking with the towns about the project “and will continue to do that as we go forward.”
Subcommittee member Jeff Milsap said the project is of concern to the village because it’s within an area just west of its boundaries that’s targeted for future growth.
Milsap said if the village’s growth is curtailed by the solar farm, that could impact utility rates into the future. He said those rates are “predicated on having a certain number of rooftops coming in over a certain period of time.”
“It’s going to have a huge impact,” Milsap said. “This is going to be a financial hardship for us.”
In a resolution forwarded to the village board, the subcommittee says “the unprecedented encroachment of an industrial scale, non-agricultural land use for power collection with 25 and 50-year lifespans within the extraterritorial boundaries detailed in our Smart Growth plan represent an unreasonable constraint to our orderly growth, the proper operation and financing of our existing infrastructure as well as our ability to expand and lower the per capita cost for all our rate payers.”
The subcommittee also said filing as an intervenor guarantees the village access to documents filed with the PSC, and related communications.
“To date, our village has not been able to acquire the accountable information we require in order to evaluate the stature and impacts of the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center,” the resolution reads.
The subcommittee also voted to add to its record recent communications it’s received from Iowa County landowners who live near Badger Hollow, a similar-sized Invenergy solar farm now under construction.
Milsap said that is “something we can point to in the record, that identifies people’s concerns.”
