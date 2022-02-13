Jamanye Flom-Pressley qualifies for sectionals; Cambridge wrestling sixth at regionals

Sophomore Jamayne Flom-Pressley qualified for sectionals at the WIAA D3 Mineral Point Regional on Saturday, Feb. 12, after finishing second at 285. Flom-Pressley was pinned (0:45) by Brennen Brewster of Parkview/Albany in the lone match at 285.
Freshman Aiden Sperle finished third at 170, getting pinned (1:05) by Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany. Sperle scored a pinfall (1:31) over Levi Krebs of Pecatonica/Argyle in the third-place match.
At 170, junior Gunnar Sperle placed third, scoring a pinfall (5:21) over Jordan Landen of Parkview/Albany. Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Grant Chadwick of Marshall, and was pinned (2:45) by Ian Spoke of Waterloo.
At 106, freshman Clayton Stenjem lost a 15-0 technical fall to Fernando Carillo of Waterloo. Stenjem earned a fifth-place finish with a 6-0 victory over Evan Grosvold of Deerfield.
Freshman Thomas Peterson was pinned (0:34) in his opening match against Tucker Cobb of Marshall. Peterson was then pinned (0:20) by Trevor Doescher of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish fourth.
Sophomore Tyce Bettenhausen finished fifth at 126, getting pinned (1:24) by Ridge Toay of Pecatonica/Argyle. At 152, sophomore Sam Hanson scored fifth after losing a 20-10 major decision to Hunter Milanowski of Deerfield.
Junior Ivan Sopkovich wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 145, scoring a pinfall (1:19) over Jayden Anderson of Parkview/Albany. Sopkovich was then pinned (0:56) by Ross Lindsey of Mineral Point, and was pinned (0:45) by Kasey Finke of Marshall in the third-place match.
At 160, sophomore Joe Downing was pinned (1:40) by Drew Hendrickson of Pecatonica/Argyle to finish third.
Team scores: Mineral Point 287.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 155.5, Parkview/Albany 140, Marshall 114, Waterloo 94, Cambridge 85, Deerfield 28.