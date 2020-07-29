Cambridge-area volunteer EMTs and firefighters will be paid if exposed to COVID-19 on a call and subsequently miss work because they must quarantine while awaiting test results.
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, meeting in a special session on Tuesday July 28, voted to fully cover any fire or EMS volunteer’s lost wages for their regular job, for up to two weeks, if there is proof they were exposed to COVID-19 on a call.
Commission members said it often takes a week to get test results back after an exposure, but can sometimes take longer than that.
“You’re talking a week’s wages, minimum,” Cambridge EMS Director Bob Salov said.
Commission members stressed that the action only covers testing process time; if a volunteer actually comes down with COVID-19 and must miss work at a regular job, their employer’s worker’s compensation insurance typically will kick in.
Salov said he is hoping to cover some such payments already made to volunteers, that he has been keeping track of, through the federal CARES Act. The EMS Department has been authorized to receive a CARES reimbursement of up to $6,000 for costs incurred through June 30, he said, and expects to soon receive those funds.
The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department has not received such a grant to cover its volunteer firefighters if they must quarantine while awaiting a COVID-19 test, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said.
Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien said the commission has an obligation to cover lost pay for EMS and fire department volunteers who lose work time while quarantining while awaiting a test, if they were exposed on a call.
“If we want to have a volunteeer fire department we have to make sure that we cover this loss in wages if they get exposed,” Lien said. “Otherwise why have a volutneer fire department, because who is going to want to serve?”
The commission had discussed at its July 22 regular meeting capping the total amount of payments at $50,000, but in the end did not set a cap on the total that might be paid out.
Commission members said on July 22 that not finding a way to fully make up for that lost pay would be a disincentive for volunteers to continue serving.
“How can we even consider not standing behind our volunteer fire department…if there is nobody else who is going to pay for them being in quarantine for 14 days?” Lien said. “They are out there risking their lives. I don’t know how we can consider not coming up with the money.”
