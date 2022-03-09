Severe storms felled trees and power lines in the Cambridge area Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, March 5-6. In a social media post, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department noted that it responded to about a dozen calls for service over a 12-hour period. Those included assistance in clearing debris from roadways and responding to arcing power lines. The fire department also assisted in responding to a house fire in the town of Deerfield about 7 p.m. Saturday. Shown is roof and other damage at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on U.S. Highway 12 east of Cambridge and down trees at home on Ripley Road.
Severe storms felled trees and power lines in the Cambridge area Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, March 5-6. In a social media post, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department noted that it responded to about a dozen calls for service over a 12-hour period. Those included assistance in clearing debris from roadways and responding to arcing power lines. The fire department also assisted in responding to a house fire in the town of Deerfield about 7 p.m. Saturday. Shown is roof and other damage at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on U.S. Highway 12 east of Cambridge and down trees at home on Ripley Road.
Severe storms felled trees and power lines in the Cambridge area Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, March 5-6. In a social media post, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department noted that it responded to about a dozen calls for service over a 12-hour period. Those included assistance in clearing debris from roadways and responding to arcing power lines. The fire department also assisted in responding to a house fire in the town of Deerfield about 7 p.m. Saturday. Shown is roof and other damage at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on U.S. Highway 12 east of Cambridge and down trees at home on Ripley Road.
Your Cambridge Fire Department has been busy this past 24 hours!
Between Saturday at just after 1pm and just before 1:30am, we encountered 12 calls for service, most of them storm related (9 of those calls in a 90 minute time span). In addition to this, we assisted in clearing roadways of debris in several areas around our district.
Also, a HUGE thank you to our CFD Auxiliary, made up of spouses/significant others/family members of our firefighters. They were up late cooking a meal for our firefighters to eat once calls subsided!
Call summary, Saturday into Sunday Morning:
1:06pm: Possible Structure fire, no hazard found
7:16pm: Assist Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department at a structure fire on Prairie Drive. We sent Engine 2, Tender 6, and Brush 8, total 8 personnel.
10:09pm: Arcing power lines on W. Main Street.
10:11pm: Power lines down at Hwy 73 and Smithback Rd. Deerfield FD assisted us and handled this call for us due to multiple calls occurring (thank you!).
10:12pm: Power lines down on E. North Street.
10:20pm: Power lines down on South Street.
10:38pm: Tree on house on South Street.
10:54pm: Tree and power lines down on Clearview Rd.