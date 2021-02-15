Feb. 18Elementary school: Turkey sandwich
Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub
Cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli
Feb. 19Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce
Middle-high school: Taco dip and chips
Apple slices, carrots
Feb. 22Elementary school: Salami sandwich
Middle-high school: Italian sub
Doritos, string cheese, strawberry applesauce, green beans
Feb. 23Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich
Middle-high school: Ham and cheddar sub
Pretzels, pear cup, carrots
Feb. 24Send-home meal Tuesday
PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce
Feb. 25Elementary school: Turkey sandwich
Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub
Cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli
Feb. 26Elementary school: Strawberry GoGurt
Middle-high school: Yogurt parfait with granola and strawberries
Chocolate chip muffin, apple slices
