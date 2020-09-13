CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Sept. 18

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

MO – Veggie Sweet & Sour

NCS – Pineapple

Friday, Sept. 22

*Egg Salad

*On WW Bread

*Coleslaw

*Pickled Beets

Strawberry Jell-o

MO – n/a

NCS – SF Jell-o

Friday, Sept. 25

*Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – SF Cookie

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments