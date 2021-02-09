REGIONAL
Public School Open EnrollmentFamilies can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 17: 4K RegistrationRegistration for four-year-old kindergarten will be on Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 are eligible. Parents should bring a copy of children’s birth certificates. Call CES at (608) 423-9727 to request registration materials.
Child Development DayDo you have concerns about your preschool child’s development? Child Development Day is part of the School District of Cambridge’s Child Find process. If you have concerns regarding your preschool (2 years, 9 months through age 5) child’s communication skills, pre-academic abilities, or social/emotional skills, please contact Lauri at Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727. You will have the opportunity to discuss your child’s speech/language, academic readiness, and/or behavior with a staff member knowledgeable in child development. This process may lead to additional screening and/or assessment.
DEERFIELD
Feb. 1-March 15: Healthy habits The Deerfield School District is holding a healthy habits challenge for local families from Monday, Feb. 1 to Monday, March 15. Families can tally the number of times per week they perform habits like drinking enough water, exercising every day, eating fruits and vegetables, and practicing stress management. The district will award prizes to participants, based on the number of healthy habits they tally.
March 3: Child Development DayThe Deerfield School District is holding developmental screenings of children between the ages of 2.5 to 5 years old (not currently enrolled in the district’s 4K program) on Wednesday, March 3 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Screenings could last up to 45 minutes, and will be held via Google Meet. This is open to all families that live in the district. All areas of your child’s development including speech and language, cognition, motor, social and self-help skills will be screened by district staff. Contact the DES office at (608) 764-5442 to set up your virtual meeting.
4K registrationDeerfield Elementary School will hold 4K registration during March. Families should call the DES office to request a registration packet, and should bring the child’s birth certificate to verify age. Students must be four on or before Sept. 1 2021 to qualify. 4K registration night is set for March 16, with time slots at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. More information: (608) 764-5442.
5K registrationDeerfield Elementary School will hold 5K registration in March. Families with students currently enrolled in 4K, who are moving to 5K, will have registration information sent home with them. Families new to the district should call the DES office. 5K registration night is scheduled for Thursday March 18, with 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. time slots. More information: (608) 764-5442.
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Fort HealthCareFort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
4-HThe Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligible, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
Dairy Promotion CommitteeThe Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is offering scholarships to students in Dane County pursuing education in an agricultural-related field. The deadline to apply is April 16. Recipients will be chosen based on their involvement in ag-related activities, academic achievement and career goals. For more information, and to apply, visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships.
John Lyle Memorial Trust FundDane County Extension awards grants annually to high school graduates and college students, funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The fund has awarded over $63,000 in scholarships in the last decade. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarships reward students interested in agriculture or a related field, have a strong sense of service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA. To apply, visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/. More information: Extension@countyofdane.com.
