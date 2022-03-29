As the Waterloo Town Board continues to consider who might provide its next EMS coverage, it could soon lose the city of Waterloo as an option.
Waterloo Fire and EMS Chief Wesley Benisch suggested on March 17 that the city council consider dropping its recent offer to the town of Waterloo, for EMS service.
“My recommendation is if the town of Waterloo doesn’t take action on (the offer) at their April meeting, that the city rescind the agreement,” Benisch said.
“We approved the contract so if they don’t sign and we rescind, it’s null and void,” Ald. Tim Thomas agreed.
After that, the town’s next option would likely be to come back later this year and seek a different agreement starting Jan. 1, 2023, and “they probably won’t like,” the terms of that,
Benisch said. “I just ask that you table this and see what they do at their meeting in April.”
The city council did not take further action on March 17 regarding an EMS agreement with the town Benisch requested that discussion and possible action on it be placed on the council’s April 21 agenda.
The town board’s next meeting is April 13 at 7 p.m.
The town of Waterloo has been receiving EMS service from Lake Mills EMS, which recently said it would discontinue that agreement that had been set to expire on Dec. 31.
Lake Mills Assistant Fire Chief Mark Yandre, at a March 10 Waterloo Town Board meeting, said Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke has issued a directive for it to prepare to take over as a transporting EMS agency on Jan. 1, 2023. Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre was not in attendance on March 10. It would initially operate at an EMT-basic level, as it has existing firefighters who are certified at that level. The Lake Mills EMS currently operates at an advanced-EMT level.
No formal offer was made by the Lake Mills Fire Department, but the fire department’s presence spurred Waterloo Town Board members on March 17 to decide to table the decision.
“If we give it more time, maybe Lake Mills will have more info,” Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis said.
Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter chaired the March 10 town board meeting in the absence of Town Chair Scott Hassett. Holzhueter said he believed the town could terminate its contract with Lake Mills EMS soon and almost immediately go with another provider, but did not mention any other potential suitors.
“Since we have service till the end of the year, we don’t have to rush,” Holzhueter said.
Interim clerk named
In other matters on March 17, the town board approved hiring assistant city clerk Mike Tschanz as the interim clerk.
“Mike, as clerk, would be able to assume all the clerk duties until the new clerk is in position. With the election and other things coming up, it just gives him a little more authority,” Thomas said.
Tschanz has been picking up clerk duties since the resignation of Mo Hansen in January.