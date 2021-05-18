Cambridge priest credits bystanders, local emergency responders, for saving his life

Father David Timmerman of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge doesn’t remember collapsing at mass on Dec. 26.
Congregants who began CPR before Cambridge EMS arrived, later relayed to him what happened.
Timmerman, who was 61 at the time and follows in his father’s footsteps with a genetically predisposed heart condition, calls the timing and circumstances nothing short of “a miracle.”
On a Saturday night the day after Christmas, during the socially-distanced COVID-19 pandemic, he collapsed not only in a room with other people, but steps from two congregants with medical backgrounds.
A half hour earlier, “I would have been in the rectory myself and immediately after mass I would have gone back to the rectory by myself,” Timmerman said in an interview in April in advance of National EMS Week, May 16-22.
“Talk about humbling. You look at life a whole lot different when you go through something like this. You cherish it, thank God every day for it, in gratitude for the little things,” Timmerman said.
“Basically, what I was told was that I did the complete mass, I preached the homily, the whole works,” said Timmerman continued, two weeks before planned surgery in May to implant in his chest a pacemaker and automatic defibrillator that will shock his heart if its rhythm again goes haywire.
“I’m told I’ll have this in my body for the rest of my life. That’s okay with me,” he said.
One congregant later told Timmerman his first thought on Dec. 26 was that the priest had died.
“I went and sat down in the presider’s chair and said ‘I need help,’ and then collapsed,” Timmerman said.
That congregant later told him that a few minutes later “‘you opened your eyes and we knew you were going to come back.’ But I don’t remember any of that,” Timmerman said.
He said he’s “humbled” by the quick response from congregants that contributed to him fully recovering with no lasting effects from loss of oxygen.
“You would think when you go down, when you code, that there would a loss of ability, perhaps with speech. I’m fine, back to full steam,” Timmerman said.
And while he has no memory of those who responded in December from the Cambridge EMS, he appreciates their presence in the community, and the presence and response that night of Cambridge volunteer firefighters.
Timmerman does recall last September when Cambridge EMS transported him to a Madison hospital for a less acute situation, later determined to be a collapsed bypass. He spent a week in the hospital then, recovering from surgery to implant a new heart stint.
Timmerman had open heart surgery in 2019, with two bypasses made then. Doctors have since said that his second bypass closed in December, similar to what had happened in September. A second stint was inserted in December.
The two EMTs who responded in September “were so kind and attentive,” Timmerman recalls. “They were asking me all the time how I was doing. They were just so good.”
Beginning in January, Timmerman wore a vest that was contained a portable defibrillator. He said he was looking forward to replacing that with the automatic defibrillator and pacemaker implant in May.
Cambridge paramedics Jesse Bell and Cindy Gustavson were on the team of four emergency responders who arrived at St. Pius X on Dec. 26 to find Timmerman unconscious, with bystanders and firefighters doing CPR. He had already been shocked once with the church’s defibrillator.
Bell called that “a great bystander effort. They helped save his life.”
Nearly a dozen firefighters were on the scene, in addition to the EMS department members. Bell and Gustavson said in a medical situation as serious as Timmerman’s, many people are needed to do CPR chest compressions, switching out every couple minutes, while EMS members handle the more advanced lifesaving.
“There are a lot of things that need to get done at once, and this allows us to do all the other important things that are going to keep him alive,” Gustavson said.
“CPR is done more efficiently if we have the extra hands on deck,” Gustavson continued. “When you’re doing chest compressions you want to stay at the correct depth and rate. You get fatigued quickly.”
Paramedics would shock Timmerman’s heart 5 more times while some congregants remained in the pews, praying.
“After the fifth time we got a return of circulation,” Gustavson said. “He remained stable for the remainder of the trip to the hospital, and in the ambulance, he was talking to us. Not initiating conversation but answering questions, what was his name, his birthday.”
Timmerman said he has learned to appreciate medical science and local emergency responders.
“I have learned so much about the medical community, and what they’re doing right now,” to improve response and care for patients like himself.
Timmerman said he went on to vote “strongly” in favor of expanding the Cambridge fire and EMS station in an April 6 referendum and was disappointed that the question failed.
He has resumed his work, presiding over mass as well as weddings, baptisms and funerals as those resume in-person as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
He has a special message for the Cambridge EMS.
“They were here in five minutes. I just want to thank them,” he said. Going forward, “if my life was in their hands, I would trust them. All the time.”
“I am so grateful. I count my blessings every day.”
The Cambridge Area EMS currently has 19 members: 6 full-time paramedics, 3 part-time paramedics, 1 part-time advanced EMT, 3 paid-on-call adva…
Deer-Grove EMS currently has 42 paramedics and EMTs. Nine are full-time, 15 are limited-term employees and 18 are volunteers.