Financial support key to farmers taking conservation steps

Of course, farmers want to make conservation practices part of their everyday routine. More than anyone, they know the value of healthy soil and water.
But with razor-thin agriculture industry margins, envisioned innovation is not always independently financially feasible.
A proposal now being considered as part of the 2021-23 state biennial budget could help more farmers take these important steps.
Earlier this month, the legislatures’ Joint Finance Committee agreed to a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers, to increase to $1 million a year statewide the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Projection’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program.
It has grown since its creation in 2016, but remains operating on a limited scale, with funded projects on about 800,000 acres statewide in 2020.
In 2021, 30 producer-led groups were awarded $750,000 in grants to do things like soil testing, no-till and strip-till farming, low-disturbance manure application, cover crop planting, and nutrient management, all with the aim of reducing sediment and phosphorus runoff into surrounding waterways.
Since 2016, more than $3.2 million has been awarded.
Each producer-led group must consist of at least five farmers in the same watershed, and they must collaborate with conservation agencies, institutions or nonprofit organizations. The current maximum annual grant award is $40,000 per group.
Educations is a key part of participating. Groups attend annual workshops, meetings and trainings where they share lessons learned and hear from experts.
We are eager to see the impact of more state funding.
According to a map at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ProducerLedTrackingProject.aspx, grants have mostly gone to groups in the central and southern parts of the state, including western Dane County. There are no participating groups in eastern Dane or western Jefferson County.
We hope that changes.
We already know that local farmers are eager to participate in county-funded conservation efforts.
Dane County’s Continuous Cover program has, for instance, been hugely popular.
Through it, Dane County enters into long-term leases with farmers in exchange for some of their land being taken out of cash crop production and alternatively planted with something else, like grass for grazing cattle or prairie flowers to sustain pollinators.
In response to demand, the county budgeted $1.75 million for the Continuous Cover program in 2021, up from $1.5 million in 2020 and $750,000 in 2019.
County support for programs like Continuous Cover help farmers do better by the land and water they are stewards of. Statewide support will only make their efforts more possible.
As summer progresses and farmers begin to approach harvesttime, we’ll eagerly watch for word on whether an expanded Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program receives final legislative approval. We hope it does.
More information on the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program in is a new brochure posted online at https://datcp.wi.gov/