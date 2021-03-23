CAMBRIDGE
March 27: Norwegian history lecture
The Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center in Stoughton is holding a virtual lecture on Norwegian textile traditions on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Speaker Sallie Anna Steiner will discuss her research on smett weavers, social impacts on textiles, and how textiles fit into Norwegian culture. Participants should pre-register for the webinar. More information: https://www.livsreise.org/news-events/
Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety Course
The 2021 hunter safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club will be online this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck at 920-563-9194 or 920-723-2327 for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.
March 29: Trivia Night
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual trivia night on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at Mr. Brews Taphouse, 201 N. Main Street in Fort Atkinson. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and tables of up to four cost $20. Proceeds will benefit the humane society. Register at hsjc-wisc.com/trivia/.
April 2: Community Good Friday service
The Cambridge Clergy are planning a community-wide Good Friday worship service on Friday, April 2 at noon in Veterans Park, 100 E. Main Street. The outdoor service is meant to minimize risk of COVID-19. Participants can bring lawn chairs, or tune into FM station 87.7 to listen to the service. More information: (608) 423-3135.
April 3: Easter Egg Hunt
St. James Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 415 E. North Street in Cambridge at 10 a.m. This is a free event open to any community children. The hunt is weather dependent. More information: (608) 423-3550.
April 3: CAP Egg Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at Ripley Park, 4310 Park Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CAP’s annual Underwater Egg Hunt has been relocated to the park. Participants can sign up for one of three time slots, from 8-8:45 a.m., 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m. All participants must pre-register, no day-of registration allowed. A golden egg will be hidden in each time slot, for an extra prize. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be no restrooms on site. More information: www.cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
April 7: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 7 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
April 12: DCC Fish Fry
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go fish fry fundraiser at the Pickle Tree, 625 S. Main Street., on Monday, April 12. DCC will begin taking orders online and over the phone for the event on April 5. More details to come at www.dccenter.org.
Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.