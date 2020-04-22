Two local art exhibitions are coming up in Cambridge for professional and non-professional artists alike. Organizers say they hope to keep artists creating during the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program will hold its fourth Cambridge art show on May 2.
The exhibition was set to be held in person at the Lake Ripley Country Club, said coordinator Jill Jensen. But because of COVID-19, it has moved to a virtual show.“It’s important to keep people creating during this time,” Jensen said. “It’s such an outlet for a lot of people.”
All of the artists are being asked to submit photos of their work, which will be compiled into a slideshow for anyone to view on the WRAP website.
The WRAP show, run by the UW-Madison Department of Continuing Studies, is intended to display the work of non-professional artists, and give them experience showing.
The deadline to enter work in the show is April 30, Jensen said. People need to apply on the WRAP website, mail a $30 entry fee and email photos of their work to Jensen.
Artists can submit up to three pieces in the show.
In addition to a show, WRAP is hosting a workshop on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, on May 2 at 10 a.m. This year’s workshop is a portrait demonstration. The WRAP show includes a workshop every year.
Along with the WRAP show, a local artist is also organizing a public art installation for the end of May.
Katherine Simdon, a professional artist from Cambridge, is looking for other artists to submit work in the public display.
Simdon plans on displaying art around the Village of Cambridge for two to four weeks in May. Pieces will be spread out to keep social distancing possible, and visible from vehicles, Simdon said on her website.
Simdon is seeking a wide range of work, everything from paintings to large sculptures, and all skill-levels are welcome. Simdon is even offering space in the installation for kids who want to submit work.
The deadline to apply is May 1.
There is a fee to participate, but Simdon said the cost is only to cover the cost of materials.
Simdon said the goal is to spread positivity and keep people creating.
“I want to include as many people in the community as possible,” Simdon said. She hopes participants are “getting excited about bringing art to the public.”
For more information, visit www.overt.space/for-artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.