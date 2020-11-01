COLBY — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team earned the highest finish in program history following a seventh-place performance at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Championships.
Zach Huffman, Jack Nikolay, Liam Brown, Martin Kimmel and Carter Brown led the co-op team to a point total of 147. It topped last year’s ninth-place finish, which had been the best finish in the program’s two previous appearances.
Huffman earned a top-10 finish placing 10th with a season-best 5K time of 16 minutes, 51.92 seconds, while his finish was fifth in the team standings. It was the junior’s best state meet performance, after placing 15th as a sophomore.
Nikolay and Liam Brown, both seniors, were the next two D/C runners to cross the finish line. Nikolay finished in 17:46.66 to place 47th overall and 25th in the team standings, while Brown was 59th (33rd team) with an 18:01.16 clocking.
Kimmel and Carter Brown completed Deerfield/Cambridge’s scoring with 35th and 49th team finishes. Kimmel, a freshman competing in his first WIAA state meet, ran the course in 18:03.40 placing 62nd overall, while Brown, a junior, ran an 18:26.27 to finish 79th overall.
Senior Jonathan Jones (98th, 19:05.71) and sophomore Kaleb Kimmel (104th, 19:19.76) also competed for D/C.
MARA BROWN
Mara Brown was the lone state qualifier for the Deerfield/Cambridge girls team. The freshman finished 86th overall with a time of 22:28.06.
THE WINNERS ARE...
For the boys, La Crosse Aquinas won the Division 2 team title with 96 points. Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the individual state title with a time of 15:47.05.
For the girls, Winneconne won the team title with 76 points. Junior Kayci Martensen of Southwestern Co-op won the individual title with a time of 18:09.29.
DIFFERENT VENUE
For the first time since 1988 the WIAA State Cross Country Championships were not held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Due to COVID-19 three separate sites hosted meets: Hartland Arrowhead (Div. 1), Colby (Div. 2) and West Salem (Div. 3).
WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE RESULTS
Boys team results: La Crosse Aquinas 96, Kiel 108, Freedom 112 Valders 118, Little Chute 121, Osceola 125, Deerfield/Cambridge 147, West Salem 173, University School of Milwaukee 182, Poynette 235, Northwestern 264 Winneconne 288.
Top 5 runners: 1. Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 15:47.05; 2. Krepline, Brillion, 16:31.15; 3. D. Stephens, USM, 16:35.94; 4. T. Stephens, USM, 16:39.31; 5. Measner, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 16:40.79
Deerfield/Cambridge Boys: 10. Huffman, 16:51.92; 47. Nikolay, 17:46.66; 59. L. Brown, 18:01.16; 62. M. Kimmel, 18:03.40; 79. C. Brown, 18:26.27; 98. Jones, 19:05.71; 104. K. Kimmel, 19:19.76.
Deerfield/Cambridge Girls: 86. Mara Brown, 22:28.06.
