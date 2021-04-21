Cambridge schools adds school psychologist, more staff positions

The Cambridge School Board has added several staff positions for next year, that the district has long-planned to fill.
The board voted on April 19 to hire a second school psychologist, a full-time special education teacher, a middle school vocal music teacher, a librarian and to add hours to several part time positions.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the district is set to receive a substantial amount of COVID-19 relief funding, that would be used for the psychologist and special education positions.
“Special education numbers are increasing at a pretty significant rate,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay added that the district eliminated its full-time librarian in the 2017-18 school year, and is working with a former employee to fill that position, creating an internship that will move into a full-time position.
Nikolay said plans to add a vocal music teacher at Nikolay Middle School have long been in the works. Cambridge Elementary School’s music teacher covers both the elementary and middle school, with almost 650 students.
Estimates provided to the board said the additional staffing would cost the district about $225,090.
In other matters, the board:
- Discussed late start Wednesdays for next year, including whether to continue to allow students into buildings at the regular time on those mornings or to require them to wait until just before classes begin. The board plans to survey families and revisit the conversation next month.
- Voted to move a summer Washington DC trip for current eighth-grade students to October 27-31, 2021 because of COVID-19 travel concerns. The fall trip will be open to next year’s freshmen and sophomores, the two groups of whose trips were canceled due to the pandemic.Approved continuing the Cambridge-Deerfield girls soccer co-op team for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years
- Eliminated paid family leave for the fourth quarter of the school year for staff members. The leave was created to allow staff members to be absent from work for COVID-related reasons like quarantine, without dipping into their sick leave. Emergency leave remains an option for staff members who may need it.
- Worked through a professional development activity on the difference between equality and equity in education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.