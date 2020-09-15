Efforts to resurrect an annual community fall festival in Cambridge have been delayed a year due to COVID-19.
Cambridge Farm to School, a local nonprofit that incorporated in 2019, had planned to bring back Fall Fest, tentatively on Oct. 17, 2020.
The organization announced in a statement this week the festival has been postponed to 2021.
“When it is once again clear that we can provide a safe community event for everyone, regardless of age or health concern, our plan is to bring everyone together in fall of 2021 with a big bunch of family fun,” the statement said.
Farm to School organizers shared their ideas for the festival with the Cambridge Village Board on March 10. The event is envisioned to be a fundraiser for Cambridge Farm to School.
The statement from Cambridge Farm to School said the festival would include a five-mile run/walk, a chili cook-off, an arts tent focused on up-cycled art, hayrides, scarecrow-building, face-painting. There is also set to be pumpkin-painting with pumpkins from the Severson Learning Center, visits with FFA animals, live music, and concessions for sale. The festival was last held in Veteran’s Park in 2017.
