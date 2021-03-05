Now that some COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County have been lifted, we are moving forward with the following youth sports programs:

K - 5th grade soccer:  Early registration deadline is March 5th. Registration deadline is 3/17/ 2021.  Games every Saturday morning from April 3rd to May 14th at Community Park in Deerfield.  Practices once a week.

4K - Introduction to Soccer:  Early registration deadline is March 5th. Registration deadline is 3/17/2021.  Practice every Saturday morning from April 3rd to May 14th at Community Park in Deerfield. 

Registration information for these programs is on our web site at www.dccenter.org  

More information to come:

4K & Kindergarten T Ball:  Team practice and games take place every Tuesday evening from early June until mid-July at the High School North field behind the softball diamond

Minor League Baseball/Coach Pitch (1st /2nd Grade): Teams practice once a week and play up to 2 games each week typically at Community Park in Deerfield from early June to mid-July.  Near the end of the season, teams travel to Marshall and/or Lake Mills for a few games.

American League Baseball (3rd & 4th Grades) & National League Baseball (5th & 6th Grades):  Teams practice once or twice a week and play 1 or 2 games during the week in Deerfield or in nearby communities.  The season runs this year from June until late July.

Teener Baseball (7th, 8th, 9th grades).  Teams practice once or twice a week at Fireman's park or the Deerfield High School and play 1 or 2 games during the week in Deerfield and nearby communities (may travel a little farther for games -  i.e. Beloit, Baraboo).

Summer Camp:  For children entering K-6th Grade. Registration opens March 15th. Follow us on Facebook or visit www.dccenter.org for updates.

