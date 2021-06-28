LA CROSSE — Deerfield’s track and field program made a triumphant return to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships after a one-year absence for the sport, winning four medals in Division 3 competition held Thursday at Roger Harring Stadium.
Sophomore Steffi Siewert won a state title in the 100 meter dash and added a second place finish in the 200 in her first-ever state appearance.
Siewert won the 100 in 13.08 seconds, edging Manawa senior Aspen Linjer with a nice lean at the finish line by four hundredths of a second.
"It was close in the 100,” Siewert said. "I was in Lane 8 for the 100s, so that was hard.”
Ozaukee senior Delanie McFadden won the 200 meter dash in 26.98. A late burst gave Siewert the silver medal in 27.14. Necedah senior Anetha Vogele (27.17) and Durand sophomore Kendall Hagness (27.18) were right behind her.
"She wanted that, you could tell,” Siewert said of McFadden. "I could see her running, so I said, I've got to get a little bit faster. Normally, my starts go pretty well. It's my finishes where I have to stay strong.”
Siewert didn’t get a chance to have a freshman season in track and field due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She burst onto the scene quickly in 2021, winning or placing high virtually everywhere she went. She continued to perform well once the competition picked up, setting school records in the 100 (12.4) and 200 (26.0) at the Princeton sectional.
"Conference was the first time I was tested,” Siewert said. "This was good. I like running against people who are right next to me. There was definitely nerves, but during my 100 finals, they kind of went away. I was ready to go after that. (The season went by) pretty fast. It's over now. It was a hot season, a lot of hot days, but I made it."
Deerfield senior Ray Bach closed out his career with a fourth place medal in the boys pole vault after clearing 13 feet. Athens junior Caden Decker won the competition (13-9), while Princeton/Green Lake senior Bill Soda placed second (13-6). Chetek senior Joseph Jensen also cleared 13 feet and placed third over Bach on tiebreaker criterion with fewer misses.
It marked Bach’s first trip to state and he relished it.
“It felt pretty awesome,” Bach said. "My sophomore year, I thought I was going to go to state, because I had a 13-6 PR, but I kind of screwed up at sectionals, so I didn't end up going. It was a little rough, because I had a hard time getting back into pole vaulting after junior year. I had a hard time practicing, but I got into it at the end and I guess I pulled through.
"I still haven't beaten my PR from two years ago, but I did alright. I felt good. The 13 foot vault I did was pretty awesome. I have never gone 13 on that pole. It's a little bit shorter than the one I got 13 on bdefore, but my nerves just weren't good on that pole. I just wasn't feeling it, but I did on the other one, so that was pretty cool.”
Junior Dayton Lasack competed in two hurdle events. He took eighth in the 110 high hurdles in 17.96. He hit the second-to-last hurdle, which slowed him considerably. He ran a 16.54 in the trials to earn the seventh seed heading into the finals. Reedsville junior Brennen Dvorachek won the 110 title in 15.42.
Laysack bounced back in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles, earning a sixth place medal with a time of 41.89.
“My first race, I was feeling pretty good, until a bunch of wind came up,” Lasack said. "I was kind of lazy and I hit a hurdle, so I wanted to bounce back from that one in this race, and then the wind hit all of us on the back side of this one. It was really bad. Everyone could feel it. It was a tough race.”
Lasack began the season running 43s and quickly progressed to the 40s to put himself in contention for a trip to state and a spot on the awards podium. Competing against Trailways Conference rival Isaac Albrecht, a senior from Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, helped Lasack push himself to his potential.
"My freshman year, I ran against him too,” Lasack said. “This year, we are the same speed now, so it was good to go against him. He may have gotten the best of me, but it was always run racing him. They were good races.”
After the Demons missed out on having a season last year, they returned with a flourish in 2021.
"It's been a good season,” Lasack said. "We won conference. I'm pretty happy about that."
Lasack just missed breaking the school record in the 300 hurdles at the Deerfield Classic in May.
“I am coming for that record next year,” Lasack said.
Deerfield’s boys 3,200 meter relay team of freshman Martin Kimmel, sophomore Kalob Kimmel, senior James Connely and freshman Cody Curtis placed 13th in 8:48.59.