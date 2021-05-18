Committee recommends West Nelson Street site for new Deerfield Village Hall

A Deerfield committee that has spent several years studying where to move the village hall, says it should go on West Nelson Street.
The village board’s municipal needs committee voted unanimously on May 17 to recommend that a new village hall be constructed across from the U.S. post office and Deerfield Public Library on West Nelson Street, a block west of Main Street on the edge of Fireman’s Park.
The village already owns the land. Committee members called that advantageous because building there would neither involve buying a different site nor taking what is now private property off the tax rolls.
Committee members and Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said they like the idea of locating the village hall close to the library and post office, creating a hub of village and public services. McCredie also said she liked the proximity of a large public parking lot near the proposed new site.
“It would be very convenient, and I would be happy to get off of Main Street,” McCredie said.
The village board will take up the recommendation on May 24.
Barrientos Design & Consulting, of Milwaukee, said in a report in September 2019 that Deerfield needed a larger, more secure village hall on a different site.
A 2019 estimate put the cost of building a new village hall at $1.4 to $1.75 million.
The village offices are now in a cramped building at 4 N. Main St., that was constructed in the 1880s.
Barrientos recommended that the village build new or remodel a different existing building that would offer about 5,800 square feet of space for the village offices, large and small meeting rooms and a public lobby area with modern security features.
Over the past couple of years, the village considered a variety of sites other than West Nelson Street, and in recent weeks asked anyone with additional ideas to submit those. McCredie told the committee on May 17 that no new ideas had been received.
McCredie said the village’s financial advisor has confirmed it could borrow the needed funds without voters approving the project in a referendum.
Committee member Gary Wieczorek said he would like a new site to be large enough to allow for future building expansion as Deerfield grows. And Wieczorek said he would like the new village hall to have community meeting space “that can be used by other groups.”
Committee members said the next step would be to seek proposals from architectural firms.
Committee members also discussed whether space for the police department should be included in a new building. That would open up an opportunity for the Bank of Deerfield to buy the current police station building and site on West Deerfield Street, adjacent to the bank, committee members said.
Committee members also said they expect to continue discussing the fate of the Deerfield Historical Musemm, if the village offices move and the village sells the former village hall. The museum is now located on the second floor of the existing village hall.